C.P. Group to expand investments in high-tech agriculture in Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) and Soopakij Chearavanont, C.P. Group's chairman. Photo: VGP

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung met with Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) chairman Soopakij Chearavanont on July 10 at the government headquarters in Hanoi, where the two sides discussed opportunities for strategic cooperation in smart agriculture, food supply chains, the application of AI in corporate management, digital ecosystem development, and sustainable growth in Vietnam.

Dung described Thailand as one of Vietnam's closest neighbours and an important strategic partner, noting that the two countries share many common interests and values. He said there remains significant potential to expand bilateral cooperation in agriculture, technology, trade and sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government welcomes Thai businesses with long-term investment commitments, including C.P. Group, to continue expanding in Vietnam. He recognised the group's contributions over more than three decades, particularly through its integrated Feed-Farm-Food model, which has strengthened food security and safety, created jobs, supported livestock development, promoted value-added processing, and boosted exports.

Sharing Vietnam's development priorities, Dung said science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation have been identified as key drivers of future economic growth. In agriculture, the country is prioritising a modern, ecological, circular, and low-emission sector by accelerating advanced technologies, improving food safety and traceability, and increasing product value.

Against this backdrop, he encouraged C.P. Group to expand investments in sci-tech and digital transformation – particularly in high-tech agriculture, smart farming, low-emission production, and modern traceability solutions – to enhance the productivity, quality, and competitiveness of Vietnam's agricultural sector.

Photo: VGP

Soopakij Chearavanont thanked the Vietnamese government for its continued support over the past 30 years, saying the group has consistently pursued a development strategy centred on the adoption of advanced technologies across its operations.

According to the chairman, C.P. Group integrates digital technologies, AI and other modern solutions into every stage of its projects, from farm design to implementation, in order to optimise energy use, improve productivity, enhance product quality and create greater added value. The company is also investing in renewable energy, clean energy, material recycling and the latest technologies to advance a modern and sustainable agricultural model.

He said C.P. Group aims to continue supporting Vietnam's transition towards modern, smart and sustainable agriculture by strengthening cooperation in digital transformation, AI applications, advanced technologies and green production solutions, thereby contributing to the development of both the agricultural sector and the broader economy.

Welcoming the group's development strategy, DPM Dung expressed his hope that C.P. Group would continue expanding its investments in sectors that align with both the company's strengths and Vietnam's development priorities.

He reaffirmed that the Vietnamese government will continue to support foreign investors, including C.P. Group, by providing better conditions for sustainable and long-term business operations in Vietnam.

C.P. Vietnam is a member company of the C.P. Group. Operating in Vietnam since 1993, C.P. Vietnam is currently one of the top agricultural and food companies in Vietnam with an integrated Feed - Farm - Food model operating according to international standards, providing quality, sustainable food solutions from farm to kitchen. C.P. Vietnam currently operates 12 animal feed factories. Two pork slaughterhouses and processing plants, and six food processing plants, including a state-of-the-art chicken farming and processing complex for export, are among the leading in Southeast Asia; along with numerous modern farms in many provinces and cities nationwide. For over three decades of operation in Vietnam, C.P. Vietnam has consistently adhered to the philosophy of "Three Benefits Towards Sustainability," placing the interests of the country and its people at the centre. The company continuously strives to be a reliable partner, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam's agriculture and food industry.

C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains C.P. Vietnam will work with FPT to explore AI and digital solutions across its Feed-Farm-Food value chain, supporting smart farms, lower costs, and advanced food safety traceability.

C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co., Ltd. (CPF) has launched six AI transformation initiatives across C.P. Vietnam's integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain, building on a strategic cooperation agreement with FPT Corporation.