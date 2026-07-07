Ho Chi Minh City proposes special maritime economic zone

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee made the proposal at the meeting of the government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on July 6.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc chaired the meeting with Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VGP

The chairman said that this area had significant potential and advantages in terms of geographical location, deep-water seaport, available land for development, and strategic infrastructure connections. It is expected to become a new growth engine for the city and the southern region.

This is one of five proposals the city leader made at the meeting. Others included increasing capacity by approximately 6,000 MW in the Power Development Plan VIII and adding offshore wind power projects for the city to ensure energy security to support double-digit regional GDP growth.

At the same time, the city proposed the application of a special mechanism for investing in infrastructure and energy reserve areas; to study the formation of an energy reserve centre in Long Son commune, including oil refining, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and LPG storage facilities, gas-fired power plants, and others, contributing to ensuring national and regional energy security.

Thirdly, the city proposes continuing the policy of allowing the review, handling, and effective utilisation of land and housing facilities managed by central government agencies within the city that are underutilised, wasteful, in order to serve infrastructure development, social housing and generate investment.

Fourthly, the city proposes that the policy of allowing the use of sea sand as backfill material for industrial park projects be considered and approved, based on technical solutions proposed by project owners, while ensuring full compliance with environmental regulations, standards, and relevant laws.

Fifth, the city proposes that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment study and allocate $400 million from the central government budget to support climate change response and environmental pollution control efforts.

Chairman Duoc stated that the city's regional GDP growth in the first six months of the year was estimated at 8.55 per cent, the highest in 10 years.

To achieve the highest possible results in the socioeconomic development goals for 2026, in the last six months of the year, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has identified key tasks. They include striving to disburse 100 per cent worth of public investment for 2026, and achieving double-digit growth targets, with 11 per cent in the third quarter and 11.8 per cent in the fourth quarter.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Phan Thi Thang emphasised the importance of the city in maintaining its role as a leading economic hub driven by services and high technology.

She suggested that the city should focus on removing obstructions in logistics infrastructure, addressing localised power shortages, and implementing a suitable port relocation plan. Regarding exports, the city needs to support businesses in thoroughly tapping into new-generation free trade agreements to diversify markets.

The MoIT is committed to working with the city, promptly reporting to the prime minister any proposals beyond its authority to unlock resources and create momentum for sustainable industrial and commercial development.

Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can emphasised the importance of accelerating institutional reforms to create new growth drivers.

He stated that the Ministry of Finance would work with the city in resolving legal obstacles, especially in public investment and real estate. This is a key to unlocking resources, improving the investment environment, and helping Ho Chi Minh City successfully achieve its important socioeconomic goals in 2026.

DPM Tuc requested Ho Chi Minh City focus on double-digit growth, thereby ensuring the target of over 10 per cent regional GDP growth for the year. He also asked the city to accelerate the disbursement of public investment.

Regarding coordination between Ho Chi Minh City and ministries and agencies, the DPM requested implementation progress be accelerated to complete the procedures as required.

He agreed in principle with several proposals from Ho Chi Minh City regarding the development of energy storage facilities, the use of sea sand as landfill material, and offshore wind power projects.

Specifically, the Ministries of Industry and Trade, Finance, Foreign Affairs, and other government agencies will coordinate to support the city in finding partners and attracting investors, especially large investors with advanced technology, to implement the proposals to establish an energy storage centre in Long Son commune.

Lotte Group, Phat Dat sign agreement for Thu Thiem Eco Smart City Lotte Group and Phat Dat Real Estate have signed an investment cooperation agreement for the Lotte Eco Smart City Thu Thiem project.

Ho Chi Minh City to establish seven high-tech agricultural zones Ho Chi Minh City is set to establish seven high-tech agricultural zones, covering an area of 1,727 hectares, aiming to develop research centres and attract investment in modern agriculture.