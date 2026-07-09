Ho Chi Minh City pilots AI-powered digital investment platform

Speaking at the launch ceremony on July 9, Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said the pilot operation of HCMCInvest translates the government's agenda on sci-tech and digital transformation under Resolution No.57-NQ/TW, while leveraging the city's special policy framework under Resolution No.260/2025/QH15 adopted by the National Assembly.

Representatives officiate the launch of HCMCInvest in Ho Chi Minh City on July 9

According to Chairman Duoc, HCMCInvest reflects a new investment promotion model that is data-driven, AI-enabled, investor-focused, and guided by practical application.

He noted that the pilot phase demonstrates the city's cautious approach by testing the platform in a real-world environment, allowing authorities to collect user feedback and further refine the system before its wider rollout.

"HCMCInvest is not merely a new digital platform. It represents a transformation in investment promotion towards a data-driven model with measurable outcomes, while improving the quality of support for businesses and investors," he added.

He also encouraged the business community and investors to actively test the platform and provide feedback to help build a modern, transparent, and efficient digital investment promotion ecosystem

Built on AI and digital data, HCMCInvest provides comprehensive information on the city's investment environment, development priorities, key sectors, investment project pipeline and business opportunities.

The platform enables investors to search for information, connect with potential partners, analyse investment demand, monitor investor interest, and strengthen engagement between government agencies and domestic and foreign businesses. It is expected to improve both the quality of investment information and decision-making support.

Tran Duy Ninh, director general of the National Digital Transformation Agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said HCMCInvest was more than an investment promotion portal; it is a digital data platform that supports public administration while enabling investors to access information more quickly and conveniently.

Ninh recommended that Ho Chi Minh City continue refining the system by building a database that is accurate, comprehensive, clean, and continuously updated, while standardising and integrating it with national and sectoral databases. He also encouraged the city to expand the application of AI, big data, and other digital technologies to strengthen investment analysis and forecasting capabilities and further enhance investors’ experience.

According to Cao Thi Phi Van, deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the agency responsible for operating and further developing HCMCInvest, the launch of the pilot platform marks a concrete step in the city's efforts to modernise its investment promotion approach.

“HCMCInvest is designed as a two-way investment promotion platform. On one hand, it showcases the city's investment projects, priority sectors, locations, and business opportunities. On the other, it enables investors to submit expressions of interest, partnership requests, and feedback, providing investment promotion agencies with valuable data to monitor investor demand and coordinate follow-up support,” Van said.

The pilot phase aims to test and validate a digital investment promotion model before its full-scale deployment. Initially, the platform will focus on standardising essential investment information, establishing channels for investor enquiries, partnership requests, and feedback, while equipping investment promotion authorities with tools to monitor, consolidate, and process investor information more effectively.

"The effectiveness of HCMCInvest will be measured through tangible outcomes, including the quality and timeliness of updated data, investor traffic and information searches, the number of business matching requests received and processed, investor satisfaction, and the platform's ability to support policymaking and investment promotion management," Van added.

As part of the programme, the ITPC signed an MoU with Arobid Technology JSC to jointly develop and operate HCMCInvest. Under the agreement, ITPC will oversee data management and platform utilisation, while Arobid will be responsible for research, development, system operation, and technical support.

Arobid also entered into a cooperation agreement with S&P Global Market Intelligence to integrate its AI platform with S&P Global's market intelligence and analytics capabilities. The partnership is expected to provide investors with deeper market insights, supporting assessments of market conditions, business opportunities, and factors influencing investment decisions.

As competition to attract investment intensifies, investors increasingly require not only project information but also transparent, up-to-date data, analytical capabilities, and efficient channels for engaging with government authorities. HCMCInvest has therefore been developed as a digital investment promotion infrastructure that leverages AI, data, and digital technologies to showcase investment opportunities, connect investors, monitor investment demand, and strengthen interaction between the city government and domestic as well as international investors.

The initiative also represents a concrete step towards implementing Vietnam's broader agenda on digital transformation, science and technology, innovation, and AI adoption in public administration, with the goal of building a modern, transparent, and investor-centric government.

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