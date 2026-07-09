Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park to expand with science and tech focus

The expansion, approved under Decision No.4109/QD-UBND issued on July 4, aims to build a new development space focused on scientific research, high-tech development, strategic technologies, business incubation, human resource training, technology transfer, and commercialisation.

Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park. Photo: Le Tuan

The expanded area will receive comprehensive infrastructure investment to become a smart, environmentally friendly park with a carbon neutrality target before 2050.

This area will be planned for high-tech and strategic technology research and development zones; supporting technology incubation, training, technology transfer, and commercialisation, making Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park a leading research, development, and innovation centre in the region.

The city will develop mechanisms to attract investors in high-tech projects, strategic technologies, and research and development centres.

According to Nguyen Ky Phung, director of Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park Management Authority there are currently 166 active projects in the park worth over $13.7 billion. Of this, foreign capital accounts for over $11 billion, representing more than 80 per cent of the total investment.

In 2026, the management authority aims to attract approximately $1.6 billion in investment, focusing on high-tech, core technology, and innovation sectors.

To attract high-quality investment, Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating the expansion in Long Phuoc ward according to the model of a new generation high-tech park, integrating digital infrastructure, green infrastructure, and research and innovation spaces.

To ensure the progress, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee requested departments and agencies to expedite investment preparation, complete legal procedures, land acquisition, compensation, site clearance, and resettlement.

High-tech capital influx expected More incentives for investors as part of a freshly enacted decree are expected to help draw more projects into high-tech parks, including in semiconductors.

Clear direction warranted for high-tech park models Alongside enacting a fresh decree on establishing and expanding high-tech parks, Vietnam should determine a clear plan to develop related models. Decree No.10/2024/ND-CP on establishing and expanding high-tech parks comes into effect from March 25. This is good news for investors and the management boards of such parks