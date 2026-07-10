Advancing green transformation in Vietnam's transport sector

The NDC-TIA 2 project will be implemented within three years from 2026 to 2028 by the German Development Agency (GIZ) in cooperation with the International Council on Clean Transportation, with support from the World Resources Institute.

It supports capacity building and technical assistance for the transport sector to strengthen the enabling conditions for implementing a low-carbon transport policy framework, including the development of electric and green-energy vehicles, thereby contributing to the implementation of Vietnam's ND).

The project is structured around three core components, including providing technical support for research to develop regulations and technical standards for electric vehicles, and conducting experience-sharing and policy dialogues to boost the electrification of commercial vehicles. Besides that, it will contribute to accelerating the deployment of electric commercial vehicles in urban areas.

Expected outcomes include technical reports on developing regulations and technical standards for electric trucks; assessments of urban charging infrastructure needs; the integration of electric vehicle fleets and green energy use within public transport systems at transit hubs and urban rail systems; and the development of financing mechanisms and solutions to encourage the transition to electric vehicles and the development of urban electric vehicle ecosystems.

Ngo Anh Tuan, director of ACST, said, "Vietnam has made a strong commitment to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. To concretise this strategic vision in the transport sector, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 876/QD-TTg, approving the Action Programme on green energy transition and reduction of carbon and methane emissions in the transport sector.”

Decision No.876/QD-TTg not only defines a comprehensive transition roadmap but also sets out critical requirements for improving institutions; developing systems of technical standards and regulations; boosting the transition to electric and green-energy vehicles; developing synchronous charging infrastructure; as well as boosting financial resource mobilisation and strengthening international cooperation.

The NDC-TIA 2 project was developed with the goal of accompanying Vietnam in that process. The project is expected to contribute to the implementation of Decision 876, helping to realise the goals of sustainable green transport development.”

Alexandra Westwood, attaché of the Section Economic Affairs and Development of the German Embassy in Vietnam, said, "The continuation of NDC-TIA is a testament to the trusted and sustainable partnership between the Federal Republic of Germany and Vietnam. We hope that this project will bring practical benefits to the people of the country and also serve as a solid foundation for more extensive cooperation between our two nations in the future."

“The project’s key target is to enhance the capacity, provide technical support for the transport sector and improve the conditions during the process to implement the transport sector’s low-emission transformation. Furthermore, in the context of the trend of converting to electric private vehicles, the project will also focus on supporting the green transformation for the commercial road transport systems across both national and urban transport networks.”

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