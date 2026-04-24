Fusion offers guests special deals to celebrate Vietnam’s April holidays

During the long national holidays, getaways become even more rewarding with exclusive Fusionlife member benefits, offering up to 25 per cent off on room bookings, spa treatments and dining.

Fusion hotels offer exclusive Fusionlife member benefits with up to 25 off on room bookings, spa treatments and dining

Accordingly, Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection, in the former imperial capital, offers two specially designed menus at Jade & Ginger restaurant.

The “Pha Tam Giang” menu showcases the essence of Hue cuisine, while the Mediterranean menu draws inspiration from Italian and French flavours. Prices start from VND650,000 ($26) per set, inclusive of one complimentary beverage.

At Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion, guests can soak in natural hot springs, enjoy authentic Japanese-style onsen and embrace the “breakfast anytime, anywhere” concept. A range of wellness activities helps restore balance to body, mind and spirit for a truly rejuvenating retreat. Book in advance to enjoy room rates from $148 per room per night for two guests, inclusive of breakfast and wellness programmes.

Towards the central coastline, Fusion Resort & Villas Danang introduces a Japanese dining experience available for lunch and dinner at Fresh restaurant, featuring a selection of premium seafood and imported ingredients such as salmon, tuna and seasonal catches, alongside sushi rolls and salmon rice sets. Prices start from $64 per set, including two complimentary glasses of sangria, rosé or white wine. Guests can also enjoy rejuvenating spa treatments, including advanced facial care or relaxing foot reflexology, from $39.

Meanwhile, The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon creates a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere where traditional values blend seamlessly with modern resort living. A foam party at the central pool transforms the space into a whimsical wonderland, offering endless fun for both parents and children.

Balance the excitement with a complimentary morning yoga session, or unwind at Maia Spa with 15 per cent off all treatments. On April 30, enjoy a special chicken set made from locally sourced free-range chicken. The following evening, May 1, a cosy hotpot dinner featuring chicken or fresh seafood provides the perfect ending to a joyful holiday with loved ones.

A series of special localised menus are created for Fusion guests to pamper their taste buds

Stretching along the shores of Bai Dai Beach, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh hosts “Steak Night” every Tuesday and Thursday evening at the oceanfront Fresh restaurant. The menu features a wide selection of premium meats, including imported cuts such as Black Angus flank steak and Wagyu striploin, as well as Spanish pluma pork.

The highlight of the experience is the “Farmers Platter to Share,” which includes a variety of meats served with sausages and two glasses of red wine, priced at $39. Guests can also choose from a range of side dishes, such as mashed potatoes, Parmesan fries, grilled vegetables or a garden salad.

In the south, Fusion Suites Sai Gon welcomed with exclusive offers of up to 50 per cent off room rates, alongside 30 per cent savings on hotel services. Valid until September 30, this promotion invites travellers to unwind, rediscover balance and be wrapped in moments of peace and comfort.

Miss Thu restaurant at Fusion Original Saigon Centre introduces “The Taste of Unity” menu, celebrating the diversity and connection of Vietnamese cuisine. The menu brings together regional specialities, from yellowfin tuna with fermented dipping sauce and kaffir lime oil, to layered braised beef, traditional vegetable soup, Cha Ca La Vong, and a dessert of An Giang palm sugar sponge cake. Guests can enjoy dinner while watching fireworks in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Prices start from $40 per person.

In the south coastline of former Ba Ria - Vung Tau province, Fusion Suites Vung Tau is offering complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability) until May 31, 2026, along with an additional 30 per cent off 50-minute massage treatments at Maia Spa. On April 30, guests can also enjoy Japanese cuisine at KAIUN Lounge, located on the 19th floor at Fresh restaurant, while taking in panoramic views of the bay or city. The “Patriotic BBQ – Wagyu Night” event is available from $26 per guest.

HIIVE by Fusion Binh Duong New City in former Binh Duong province hosts its weekly outdoor “Grill & Chill” BBQ every Friday from 6 pm to 9 pm at Zest restaurant. Guests can savour a wide variety of Asian specialities, grilled meats, fresh seafood and desserts, with ticket prices ranging from $16 to $22 per person.