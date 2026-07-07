Construction begins on QTM International Port in Ho Chi Minh City

The groundbreaking took place on July 5 with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc in attendance. As part of the Cai Mep–Thi Vai seaport complex, the project covers 80.47 hectares with a total investment of about VND6.9 trillion ($276 million).

Construction is divided into two phases, with the first including three berths totalling 762 metres in length. The first berth is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2028, with the entire first phase completed by 2030 and capable of receiving vessels up to 100,000 DWT.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the QTM International Seaport. Photo: VGP

The second phase (2030-2033) will add five berths with a total length of 1,055 metres. Upon completion of the entire project, the seaport will have eight berths with a total length of 1,817 metres, along with nearly 200,000 square metres of warehouses, bonded warehouses, and container yards.

The QTM International Seaport is directly connected to key southern transportation routes including Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 and Ring Road 4, and Long Thanh International Airport. Its development is oriented towards becoming a comprehensive logistics ecosystem efficiently serving agricultural products, animal feed raw materials, fertilisers, and other key commodities in the southern region.

The seaport will apply automation technology and data management in its operations, aiming to become a modern, green, and smart seaport.

Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, pledged that the city will create favourable conditions for businesses and promptly resolve difficulties during project implementation to ensure timely completion and effective operation.

Speaking at the ceremony, DPM Tuc stated that the Party and state have always paid attention to the development of the marine economy. The implementation of the QTM international seaport project not only contributes to reducing transportation costs, enhancing the competitiveness of the economy, creating jobs, and increasing budget revenue for the locality, but also makes a significant contribution to achieving the double-digit growth target of Ho Chi Minh City and the whole country, as well as implementing Resolution No.68-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of the private economy.

The DPM noted that investment in seaports needs to be synchronously connected with key transportation routes, and between seaports in the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deep-water seaport cluster, to maximise operational efficiency.

USABC firms explore aviation, seaport, rail investment in Vietnam US businesses are seeking opportunities in transport and construction projects in Vietnam, following a meeting between the US-ASEAN Business Council and the Ministry of Construction

Hai An plans $75 million bond issuance to expand container fleet Hai An Transport and Stevedoring JSC has announced a plan to issue $75.34 million in non-convertible bonds to finance the expansion of its container shipping capacity and logistics infrastructure.