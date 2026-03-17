Hotel Indigo Saigon The City marks one year of neighbourhood storytelling

The first year is not just measured by how many guests arrive or how long they stay, but by every story shared and every moment of connection shaped by the pulse of Ho Chi Minh City’s alleyways and the rich history of the Ba Son area.

During the journey, the hotel not only opens its doors to welcome guests, but also opens up a space blending memory and the present. From every design detail to each culinary experience and conversation, everything contributes to telling the neighbourhood’s story in its own unique way.

During March, the hotel introduces a series of special activities as a word of gratitude to guests, partners, and the community that have accompanied the hotel during this inaugural year.

A Taste Of Our Neighbourhood: Where the kitchen becomes a meeting place for stories

At The Shipyard restaurant, the anniversary menu "A Taste Of Our Neighbourhood" was created from the meeting of two professionals.

Chef Xuan Huong, executive chef of Hotel Indigo Saigon The City, has accompanied the hotel’s culinary spirit and neighbourhood story. He teamed up with guest chef Xuan Tam, former president of the World Association of Master Chefs in Vietnam, who has an international perspective and extensive experience.

The tie-up not only created a technical show but also struck a balance between identity and creativity. The menu comprised five dishes made from familiar Vietnamese ingredients with a contemporary approach. Each dish reflects an aspect of Ho Chi Minh City: simple yet sophisticated, familiar yet surprising enough to leave a lasting impression.

“A Taste Of Our Neighbourhood” is not just an anniversary menu, but a culinary journey where Vietnamese identity meets modern spirit. The menu will be served throughout March at The Shipyard.

From Hotel Indigo Saigon With Love: when wishes become memory

From March 1–31, every room at Hotel Indigo Saigon The City will include postcards reflecting the hotel’s signature style. Through the "From Hotel Indigo Saigon With Love" activity, guests are invited to write down a few reflections, a wish, or simply a small memory during their stays at the hotel. These cards will then be displayed in the hotel lobby as a shared corner of memories for March.

The Scent of Hem: When fragrance leads the way

On March 14, the hotel is hosting a "The Scent of Hem" perfume workshop exclusively for in-stay guests, free of charge, in partnership with De Sainty Labo.

Inspired by the familiar scents of a Ho Chi Minh City alleyway – the warm morning sun, the woody aroma from window frames, and the fleeting aroma of fruits and flowers from street vendors – this workshop opened a journey of olfactory exploration of memories. Under the guidance of the expert, each participant created their own 20 ml perfume bottle with their personal touch to capture a piece of their "alley" memory.

A month of gratitude for women

In tandem with the anniversary milestone, Hotel Indigo Saigon The City also expresses gratitude to female guests on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Throughout the month, female customers having dinner or enjoying afternoon tea at The Shipyard will be gifted a skincare set including the An Giang Palm Sugar Shower Gel 500 ml and An Giang Palm Sugar Body Scrub 200 ml from Cocoon Vietnam. These gifts are small but thoughtfully selected.

Cocoon Vietnam is a homegrown brand that uses local ingredients while pursuing vegan and cruelty-free practices. This reflects Hotel Indigo Saigon The City’s strategy of collaborating with Vietnamese brands that share sustainable values and celebrate local inspiration.

“The first year is always an emotional journey. We are truly grateful to our guests who have trusted and chosen to stay with us, our partners who have accompanied us, and especially our team, who have dedicated so much effort to every detail each day," said Amy Nha, general manager of Hotel Indigo Saigon The City.

"For us, Hotel Indigo Saigon The City is not simply a new accommodation address on the city map, but a place where stories begin and continue. The one-year milestone is an opportunity to look back with appreciation, and also a motivation for us to continue to maintain sincerity in every experience ahead.”

One year has passed, and Hotel Indigo Saigon The City continues to tell its own story – not loudly or pretentiously, but with persistence through thoughtful and genuine connections. This March, as the neighbourhood enters a new season, the hotel invites you back to raise a glass to the journey so far and to the stories yet to be written.

Hotel Indigo debuts in Vietnam IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, on February 21, announced the opening of Hotel Indigo Saigon The City, marking the brand’s debut in Vietnam.

Hotel Indigo Saigon The City hosts event to reimagine city’s beloved alleyways Tucked away amidst the vibrant rhythm of Saigon Ward, Hotel Indigo Saigon The City reimagines the purpose of “An Evening In The Hem” event space, not simply as a venue, but as a canvas for storytelling, where memories are awakened, emotions stirred, and every detail pulses with meaning.