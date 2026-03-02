Corporate

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

March 02, 2026 | 16:39
(0) user say
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group on February 27 announced that it had acted as advisor on two major hotel transactions in Vietnam, covering Park Royal Saigon and Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba, for a combined $53.7million.
Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million
Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba located at Cat Co 3 Beach on Cat Ba Island in Haiphong. Photo courtesy of the hotel

Park Royal Saigon located in downtown Ho Chi Minh City with 186 rooms, was sold by Singapore-based UOL Group Limited to a domestic investor.

Meanwhile, Hotel Perle D’Orient Cat Ba was sold by domestic investors to a consortium of international investors. This is a five-star hotel showcasing distinctive Indochine-style architecture, prominently located at Cat Co 3 Beach on Cat Ba Island in Haiphong. Featuring 121 luxurious rooms, the property offers panoramic views of Lan Ha Bay, fine dining restaurants, and a premium spa, making it an ideal destination for leisure and resort tourism.

The transactions are part of a broader surge in Vietnam hotel investment activity, with JLL forecasting the market to reach $200 million in transaction volume for 2026. This milestone positions Vietnam as an increasingly prominent destination on the Southeast Asian hospitality investment landscape.

"Vietnam is front-and-centre within the global hospitality investment conversation and these landmark transactions underscore Vietnam's emergence as a major player in the regional hospitality investment market. Well-capitalised Vietnamese investors, including hospitality specialists and diversifying corporations, are driving transactions across urban and resort properties, while foreign investors selectively target premium institutional-grade assets, as highlighted by these recent transactions" said Karan Khanijou, senior vice president, Investment Sales, Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

"Our revised forecast of $200 million for 2026 reflects the growing confidence international and regional investors have in Vietnam's hotel sector fundamentals and long-term growth trajectory."

According to Le Trang, country head, JLL Vietnam, Vietnam's entry into the $200 million transaction threshold marks a significant inflection point for the market.

"While still developing compared to more established markets like Thailand and Singapore, Vietnam offers compelling fundamentals including robust economic growth, expanding tourism infrastructure, and attractive entry valuations for quality assets," said Trang.

The transactions involved strategically located properties positioned to capitalise on Vietnam's recovering tourism sector and growing business travel demand. Both assets represent premium hospitality offerings in key gateway and resort markets, reflecting the institutional-quality investment opportunities now available in Vietnam's fast-evolving hotel sector.

Vietnam's hospitality investment market benefits from the country's strategic location, rapidly growing middle class, and government initiatives promoting tourism development. The market's progression towards $200 million in annual transaction volume signals its transition from an emerging opportunity to an established component of regional hospitality investment strategies.

Streamlined administration boosts Vietnam's hotel investment prospects Streamlined administration boosts Vietnam's hotel investment prospects

According to the 2025 Vietnam Hotel Investment Guide, the country's hotel sector is drawing renewed investor interest as strong yields and rising visitor numbers point to a robust year-end outlook.
Vietnamese interior firms gain global foothold in luxury hotel market Vietnamese interior firms gain global foothold in luxury hotel market

As global travel bounces back and luxury hotels race to meet demand, Vietnam’s interior design and fit-out firms are emerging as serious players on the international stage.

By Bich Ngoc

