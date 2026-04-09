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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

April 09, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Following the launch of its 13 AI-powered experiences, Grab is offering a closer look at how these solutions come to life in everyday use.
Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

On April 8, Grab launched 13 AI-powered experiences at GrabX 2026, its annual product showcase, upgrading its superapp experience to serve as an intelligent everyday guide for millions across Southeast Asia.

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

Group Ride makes it easy for up to four people to share a vehicle by coordinating pickups and split payments.

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

GrabMaps for consumers makes daily transit more convenient by helping users find nearby amenities like electric vehicle chargers and parking spots, and even providing indoor maps to navigate malls and buildings.

With Custom Voice, you can clone your own voice or another voice you love for turn-by-turn directions.

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

Grab AI Assistant is a personal AI concierge, built by integrating leading AI models with Grab’s deep understanding of users’ habits and preferences. Its goal is simple: to reduce the mental load of daily life and help people get things done more efficiently.

For example, when someone needs to stock up for the week, the Grab Shopping Agent offers to skip item-by-item searches. Simply send a photo, a voice note, or a typed list, and it will build a ready-to-checkout cart by searching across multiple merchants, with smart substitutions included.

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

Personalised Travel Experience turns Grab into a travel companion from the moment the user leaves home. Grab consolidates all the information and reminders in one place – from passport reminders and check-in counter information to departure gate updates and flight change alerts. On arrival, Grab offers an indoor navigation guide towards the right baggage belt and pickup point.

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

Discover by Grab is the guide to eating well, whether in a new city or exploring the neighbourhood. See authentic, community-generated content, with AI bringing a user's favourites to the top. And once in the right spot, they can order for delivery, book a table, redeem a DineOut deal, get a ride there, and even pay in-app.

Exploring Grab’s AI-powered experiences

Grab also introduced a robot named Carri, which is designed to act as a “superhuman” extension. It helps handle time-consuming tasks like locating restaurants and collecting orders, allowing drivers to move on to their next job more quickly.

AI to power Grab’s latest offerings AI to power Grab’s latest offerings

Grab is doubling down on AI to transform its super app into an “Everyday Guide," with new solutions designed to simplify daily life, travel, and business operations.
Grab unveils 13 AI-powered experiences Grab unveils 13 AI-powered experiences

Grab on April 8 launched 13 AI-powered experiences at GrabX 2026, its annual product showcase, upgrading its app experience as an intelligent everyday guide for millions across Southeast Asia.
Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025 Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025

Vietnamese consumers spent an estimated $2.1 billion on food delivery orders via mobile applications in 2025, according to Momentum Works.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
grab AI GrabX Intelligent everyday guide Grab AI assistant Discover by Grab Grab maps for consumers Group ride Personalised travel experience

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