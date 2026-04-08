Grab unveils 13 AI-powered experiences

Grab launched 13 AI-powered experiences at GrabX 2026, its annual product showcase, upgrading its app experience as an intelligent everyday guide for millions across Southeast Asia.

Smarter choices, powered by AI

Being an Everyday Guide is about helping consumers get through city life more easily and reducing the mental load of everyday decisions.

Group Ride helps you save up to 40 per cent on your fare compared to riding alone if you and your fellow riders are on similar routes. Share a ride any way you want – from different pick-up points to the same destination, or from the same destination to different pick-up points. Grab will soon add a Waiting Room feature that will allow everyone in the group to see who’s ready and track the vehicle’s progress in real time.

Grab More tackles a common dilemma: you’re craving something different from your partner, but placing two separate orders means paying two delivery fees. With Grab More, you can add another nearby merchant to your order – before or after checkout – with no extra delivery fee, no minimum order and no small order fee.

Grab AI Assistant is your personal AI concierge, built by integrating leading AI models with Grab’s deep understanding of users’ habits and preferences. The goal is simple: reduce the mental load of daily life and help you get things done. Planning a team celebration? Just tell Grab AI Assistant your group size, preferences, and dietary restrictions, and it will surface restaurant recommendations and make a booking – all in one conversation. The Assistant provides recommendations for both food delivery and dining out. Stocking up for the week? Use the Grab Shopping Agent to skip the item-by-item search. Send a photo, a voice note, or a typed list, and it builds a ready-to-checkout cart, searching across multiple merchants, with smart substitutions included.

GrabMaps for Consumers helps you decide when to leave, how to get there, and what to do when you arrive. The Journey Planner integrates with your calendar, predicts your destination based on your Grab trip history, and lets you compare travel options side by side – pickup estimated time of arrival and price for a Grab ride versus toll fees and ETA if you drive yourself. Real-time parking availability, EV charger locations, and public transport schedules mean you arrive prepared, not scrambling. Inside malls and buildings, indoor navigation guides you to the exact shop or entrance you need. And with Custom Voice, you can clone your own voice or another voice you love for turn-by-turn directions because getting there should feel personal.

Cash Loan brings responsible, accessible credit to consumers who need it most – including the millions across Southeast Asia who are new to credit or have limited financial history. Using first-party Grab data and AI-powered underwriting, eligible users can select a loan amount, customise a repayment plan that fits their budget, and receive a decision in seconds, all within the Grab app. No paperwork, no waiting, no more stress when unexpected expenses arise.

Anthony Tan, CEO of Grab, at GrabX 2026 in Indonesia

Move beyond borders with less friction

With more than 200 million passengers moving through Southeast Asia’s airports every year, Grab is expanding from solving individual travel moments to delivering a more end-to-end travel experience.

Personalised Travel Experience turns Grab into your travel companion from the moment you leave home to the moment you land and find your way out of the airport. Grab consolidates all the information and reminders you need in one place – from passport reminders and your check-in counter information to departure gate updates and flight change alerts. A travel checklist ensures essentials like eSIMs and travel passes are just one tap away. On arrival, Grab welcomes you to your destination with indoor navigation guiding you step by step to the right baggage belt and pickup point.

GrabStays is a hotel booking service built under Grab’s Partner Apps programme. Working with Nuitee, an AI-first hotel ecosystem, GrabStays is especially great for last-minute bookings. It offers competitive same-day rates with the extra benefit of earning GrabCoin rewards. With your information already filled in, including your preferred payment method, completing a booking is as seamless as requesting a ride. Once booked, the rest of your trip falls into place – with ride bookings to and from the hotel just one tap away.

Discover by Grab is your guide to eating well, whether you’ve landed in a new city or are exploring your own neighbourhood. See authentic, community-generated food content from people like you. Behind the scenes, Grab’s AI learns what you like, and brings those to the top. Save, like, share, and contribute your own finds to help fellow travellers and neighbours discover great eats too. Once you've found the right spot, act directly in the same flow – you can order for delivery, or you can book a table, redeem a DineOut deal, get a ride there, and even pay in-app.

GrabPay for Travel means that when it's time to pay, there's nothing to figure out. Many merchants across Southeast Asia accept QR code payments but not credit cards – with GrabPay for Travel, simply scan participating national QR codes and pay directly with your home-issued debit or credit cards already saved in Grab. No new app downloads, no e-wallet top-ups, no leftover foreign balances.

Tools to scale on your own terms

For Grab's merchant- and driver-partners, the Intelligence Layer is now moving beyond the screen and into the physical world, meeting them where their businesses actually run. These tools put enterprise-grade AI capabilities into the hands of Southeast Asia's everyday entrepreneurs.

Virtual Store Manager transforms existing CCTV hardware into a smart operations layer. AI-powered computer vision monitors store hours, hygiene standards, and staffing levels, sending instant alerts to owners if issues arise. It also analyses queue lengths, foot traffic, conversion rates and more, giving multi-outlet merchants actionable business intelligence without being on-site.

Cloud Printer eliminates the manual handoff of an order between front counter and back kitchen that often results in missed orders and delayed pickups. Orders auto-print the moment they arrive, and kitchen staff scan a QR code on the printed ticket to trigger pickup once the food is ready. The printer also automatically pauses the merchant’s store on the Grab app if no activity is detected for a set time, preventing orders to closed stores.

Tap to Pay turns Grab Merchant-enabled smartphones into a contactless payment terminal – no special hardware, no complex setup, and no lengthy onboarding. Merchants can start accepting cards and QR payments in minutes, straight from the GrabMerchant app.

Driver AI Assistant gives driver-partners an always-available smart companion that guides them on how to drive more efficiently and earn more. Drivers can speak to it, asking for advice on Grab’s policies, or assistance with common tasks, like sending their passengers a message. It's AI that works as hard as our driver-partners do, so they can focus on the road ahead.

Grab’s insights into Vietnam's food delivery market Ma Tuan Trong, country commercial head at Grab Vietnam, talks to VIR’s Linh Le about the evolution of Vietnam’s food delivery market, GrabFood’s strategic priorities, and the company’s expansion into smaller markets.

Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025 Vietnamese consumers spent an estimated $2.1 billion on food delivery orders via mobile applications in 2025, according to Momentum Works.