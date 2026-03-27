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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Primary Wave makes strategic investment in Vietnam's POPS Music

March 27, 2026 | 10:22
(0) user say
US-based independent music publisher Primary Wave has made a strategic investment in Vietnam's POPS Music, a leading digital entertainment company that has built one of Southeast Asia's most influential music platforms over the past two decades.
Primary Wave makes strategic investment in Vietnam's POPS Music

On March 26, Primary Wave announced the partnership with POPS Music, which manages a vast catalogue of Vietnamese and regional repertoire and has supported both legendary artists and emerging talent across the region. The alliance will allow POPS to continue sourcing iconic catalogues while enhancing Primary Wave's global growth for its artists and songwriters

Terms of the deal will see Primary Wave invest capital in the company and provide additional resources for further Southeast Asian catalogue investments to accelerate its intellectual property growth in the region. Based out of Vietnam, POPS Music formed as an arm of POPS K.K., a digital media and entertainment network in the region, with additional offices and operations in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia, making them the leading Southeast Asian marketing platform in the market.

The company manages a portfolio of more than 45,000 recordings across all genres, coordinating distribution and visibility across major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube. With over 15 million monthly active users across their music channels, 850 million subscribers across all digital platforms, and nearly 67 million monthly active users across owned channels, POPS Music has created a strong digital infrastructure unlike no other in the territory.

Agnes Kacicki, Primary Wave’s head of Corporate Development, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with POPS Music and Esther Nguyen. Their in-depth understanding of the Southeast Asian market and strong local relationships make them an ideal partner as we continue to grow our catalogue investments globally.”

Esther Nguyen, POPS CEO, added, “Our partnership with Primary Wave marks a transformative milestone in the evolution of the Southeast Asian music economy. By aligning POPS Music’s unrivalled digital footprint and regional expertise with Primary Wave’s world-class catalogue and legendary creative resources, we are building a two-way bridge for global stardom.”

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
music POPS Music Primary Wave investment partnership

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