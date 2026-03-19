V-Green commits $400 million to nationwide ultra-fast EV charging network

The charging hubs will be strategically located along major road networks at reasonable intervals, spanning 34 localities nationwide, to effectively meet long-distance, interprovincial, and cross-country travel demand for users of VinFast electric vehicles.

Each hub will be equipped with up to 100 charging points with a capacity of 150kW, enabling ultra-fast charging and ensuring that vehicles can gain sufficient energy to continue their journeys in just 15 minutes.

Notably, 100 per cent of these hubs will utilise clean energy sourced from wind and solar power, stored in Battery Energy Storage Systems researched, developed, and manufactured by VinFast.

V-Green announces a $400 million investment to deploy ultra-fast charging hubs along national and provincial highways across Vietnam this year

With a model that is ultra-fast, highly convenient, and entirely emission-free in operation, the V-Green charging hub network is expected not only to support seamless long-distance travel but also to significantly reduce carbon emissions, contributing to Vietnam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Pham Thanh Thuy, chairwoman and CEO of V-Green, stated that the system of charging hubs would provide both convenience and the ability to serve numerous vehicles simultaneously at ultra-fast speeds, effectively addressing users’ charging needs.

“With 99 hubs in place, VinFast customers can travel long distances with full confidence, even during peak periods,” she said.

V-Green will accelerate the development of these 99 hubs with the goal of largely completing the rollout within this year, in response to rising demand and the growing number of VinFast EVs entering the market.

By the end of 2025, V-Green completed planning for 150,000 charging ports for electric cars and motorbikes across Vietnam.

In the next development phase, the company will prioritise investment in ultra-fast charging hubs to support long-distance EV travel, while also expanding its battery swapping network for electric motorbikes to maximise convenience for users.

Looking ahead to 2028, V-Green aims to develop 500,000 charging ports nationwide and expand into international markets, with the vision that wherever charging infrastructure is available, people will be encouraged to transition to green mobility – particularly in remote areas, tourism destinations, and cities encouraging sustainable tourism.

V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC was a spin-off from VinFast to build EV charging infrastructure as part of Vingroup’s broader push for clean energy solutions.

Singapore's Charge+ ties up with Porsche to develop charging network in Vietnam Singapore electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Charge+ has teamed up with Porsche to launch a 1,700km EV charging network in Vietnam that links Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Charge+, Grab partner to develop EV charging network in Vietnam Electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider Charge+ has signed an agreement with Grab Vietnam with the shared goal of developing a charging and battery swapping network in Vietnam.