Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

March 18, 2026 | 15:45
(0) user say
The aviation services companies formed an agreement to disassemble CFM56 aircraft engines for parts recovery and aftermarket supply.

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jet AirWerks, LLC an FAA Part 145 Repair Station that provides MRO services for engine components and performs CFM56-5B/7B engine teardowns, and Stratton Aviation, LLC experts in aftermarket parts trading, end-of-life services, and cutting edge technical services at their own Part 145s, announced they signed an agreement for the teardown of CFM56-5B/7B engines at Jet AirWerks' Engine Services Center.

On the agreement, Jet AirWerks VP of Sales and Marketing John Moeder said, "We're very excited to grow our partnership with Stratton." Moeder continued, "This agreement streamlines the process from engine induction to the overhaul of parts coming directly from teardown and makes it possible for us to invest more in our Engine Services Center."

Nicole Sobers, VP of CFM Engines for Stratton said, "As demand for Used Serviceable Material (USM) continues to grow, partnerships like this are crucial to maintaining reliable supply for our global customers. Dedicated teardown capacity and rapid turnaround times allow us to convert newly acquired whole assets into available inventory within weeks."

In 2026, Stratton Aviation plans to significantly expand its CFM56 asset portfolio. To support these efforts and the agreement, Jet AirWerks has invested in additional gantry space to provide dedicated induction slots for Stratton.

Contact: John Moeder, VP Sales & Marketing, +1 (316) 518-1149, John@jetairwerks.com

CFM56 Engine during the teardown process at Jet AirWerks, LLC.

By PR Newswire

Jet AirWerks, LLC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Jet AirWerks Stratton Aviation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

Jet AirWerks and Stratton Aviation partner on engine teardowns

Co-PSMA prostate imaging data presented at EAU congress

Co-PSMA prostate imaging data presented at EAU congress

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020