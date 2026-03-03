Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ericsson and Viettel to accelerate autonomous network development

March 03, 2026 | 17:00
(0) user say
Ericsson and Viettel are set to strengthen their partnership to advance the use of AI at scale, orchestration, and high-performance programmable networks.

The two sides announced that they have signed a MoU on March 3 to advance autonomous network development.As part of this collaboration, Ericsson and Viettel will run joint R&D activities, lab trials and validations to explore architecture, orchestration, AI-driven closed‑loop automation and performance optimisation.

The partnership will focus on developing practical use cases that deliver measurable operational and customer experience improvements, including automation of network operations and Radio Access Network (RAN) optimisation.

Ericsson and Viettel to accelerate autonomous network development
Ericsson and Viettel signed a MoU to advance autonomous network development. Photo: Ericsson

Ericsson and Viettel will collaborate on researching autonomous network technologies to develop a high‑performance programmable network. The first step to bring AI into the network is a pilot of Ericsson’s Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) and Ericsson AI rApps to transform the approach to optimisation.

Under the MoU, Viettel will also become a member of the EIAP Ecosystem. Joining the ecosystem of the Industry’s leading RAN Automation Platform will give Viettel access to the rApp directory with nearly 90 members (20 of whom are fellow CSPs) and nearly 90 available rApps in total.

It also provides them with access to the dedicated developer portal, a GenAI development assistant which will allow Viettel to craft own rApps 50 per cent faster, and a range of other tools that will support Viettel in its own rApp development.

Luu Manh Ha, CEO of Viettel Networks said, “We are partnering with Ericsson to make the Viettel network autonomous, self-managing and zero-touch to replace manual operations with AI-driven, intent-based systems. This will enable Viettel to improve service agility, reduce costs, and support complex 5G/6G use cases.”

Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam, added, “By collaborating closely with Viettel, we are looking to advance the use of AI at scale, orchestration, and high-performance programmable networks. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to exploring innovative technologies that enhance network performance, improve operational efficiency, and enable future-ready services.”

Through this strategic collaboration, both parties will jointly develop and validate use cases that help Viettel progress towards a fully autonomous network.

UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption UTC partners with Ericsson to boost digital skills and 5G adoption

The University of Transport and Communications (UTC) has partnered with multinational telecommunications and networking giants Ericsson to advance digital skills and accelerate the adoption of 5G in the railway sector.
Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office Ericsson expands Vietnamese presence with new Hanoi office

Ericsson on September 12 announced the inauguration of its new office in Hanoi, marking another milestone in its 32-year journey in Vietnam.
Empowering digital economy growth in new era Empowering digital economy growth in new era

A conference on the digital economy is taking place this morning (November 25) featuring a policy dialogue between government agencies and the business community, offering a platform for stakeholders to share concerns and explore cooperation opportunities.
Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

Ericsson's leader in Vietnam has explained how a strong 5G foundation will allow every business to operate with the speed and precision.
Ericsson a trusted partner in the digital economy Ericsson a trusted partner in the digital economy

Vietnam is entering a much more ambitious, innovation-led growth phase powered by 5G, AI, and cloud. Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam, talked to VIR’s Bich Thuy about transforming sectors with 5G, and how Ericsson is partnering with Vietnamese organisations for the same.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ericsson viettel MoU autonomous network development AI automation RAN

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

Ho Chi Minh City launches plan for innovation and digital transformation

Ho Chi Minh City launches plan for innovation and digital transformation

Digital banking enters season of transformation

Digital banking enters season of transformation

Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

Ericsson publishes 2025 annual report

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

PM sets five key tasks to accelerate sci-tech development

Citi report finds global trade transformed by tariffs and AI

Citi report finds global trade transformed by tariffs and AI

Vietnam making the leap into AI and semiconductors

Vietnam making the leap into AI and semiconductors

AI leading to shift in banking roles

AI leading to shift in banking roles

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026

Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026

Greece seeks to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam

Greece seeks to expand economic cooperation with Vietnam

Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

VN-EAEU trade talks target market access and supply diversification

VN-EAEU trade talks target market access and supply diversification

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Global surge in critical minerals stockpiling: a strategic edge for Vietnam

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Vietnam a strategic growth engine for Asia-Pacific: CEO survey

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Banks ramp up capital plans ahead of AGM season

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020