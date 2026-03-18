Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

March 18, 2026 | 16:19
(0) user say
The MarketVector Vietnam Local Index has included Masan Consumer, VPS Securities, and VPBank Securities in its latest quarterly review.

The first-quarter rebalancing of MarketVector Vietnam Local Index, an equity index designed to track the performance of locally listed Vietnamese companies, serving as a benchmark for investors seeking exposure to Vietnam’s domestic stock market, saw the addition of three fast-tracked equities, increasing the total number from 53 to 56.

Masan Consumer (MCH), VPS Securities (VCK), and VPBank Securities (VPX), which listed on the HSX in late 2025, met all liquidity and market capitalisation criteria for early inclusion.

To qualify, these stocks maintained market capitalisation exceeding $150 million and ranked within the top 85 per cent of free-float market capitalisation in the investable universe. They also demonstrated free-float ratio above 10 per cent, sufficient foreign ownership availability, and average three-month daily traded value of more than $1 million.

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

Following inclusion, MCH, VCK, and VPX held weightings of 6.01 per cent, 2.44 per cent, and 1.21 per cent, respectively. Changes will be implemented on March 20 and take effect March 23.

VanEck Vietnam exchange-traded fund (ETF), which uses the index as benchmark, scheduled significant portfolio adjustments to align with the new structure.

HSC Research estimated the ETF to purchase approximately 11.6 million shares (VCK 6.3 million shares of MCH, and 5.8 million shares of VPX). The ETF will also acquire over 10 million shares of VIX Securities during the rebalancing period.

Conversely, the rebalancing process triggered substantial selling activity for several major stocks.

VanEck Vietnam ETF was expected to offload around 4.4 million shares of Hoa Phat Group, 3.1 million shares of SSI Securities, and 2.8 million shares of SHB.

These adjustments reflect shifting weightings within the index, where Vingroup (VIC) and Vinhomes currently hold the largest allocations at 8 per cent each.

Broader market movements were expected as other benchmark indices underwent quarterly restructurings.

According to SSI Research, STOXX Vietnam Total Market Liquid Index removed Hoa Sen Group from its 28-stock basket during this period.

Xtrackers Vietnam Swap UCITS ETF, which tracks the index with $352 million in assets, was forecast to buy nine million shares of STB, 5.1 million shares of FPT, and 3.2 million shares of Vinamilk.

Selling pressure for the fund was concentrated on Novaland (NVL), VIC, and DIG, with projected sales of 9.43 million, 5.9 million, and 5.1 million shares, respectively.

Meanwhile, the FTSE Vietnam 30 Index announced no changes to its constituent list in the first quarter.

SSI Research estimated that the $405.6 million Fubon FTSE Vietnam ETF added 3.9 million HPG shares, 2.9 million BSR shares, and 2.4 million SSI shares.

These purchases were offset by the estimated sale of 7.1 million shares of VIC. All changes across these three indices became effective on March 23.

Vietnam’s ETF flows showed signs of stabilisation in early 2026, as the aggressive capital flight seen throughout the previous year began to taper.

Following a modest $20.8 million inflow in January, net outflows in February narrowed to a marginal $5.2 million, according to a FiinGroup report.

This shift marks a significant pivot from 2025, a year defined by a stark decoupling of market performance and investor behavior; despite the VN-Index surging more than 40 per cent, foreign investors offloaded a record $5 billion in net ETF outflows.

Market sentiment is currently bolstered by the upcoming FTSE Russell reclassification. Vietnam is slated for an upgrade to Secondary Emerging Market status on September 21, with an interim review scheduled for this month to confirm the transition.

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Vietnam’s stock market is witnessing a sharp rally in state-owned enterprise shares, as investors anticipate a new reform-driven cycle following Resolution 79 and a shift in capital allocation dynamics.
Rising consumption and travel fuel ‘Tet season’ stocks Rising consumption and travel fuel ‘Tet season’ stocks

Investors are turning to ‘Tet season’ stocks, betting on stronger consumption, rising travel and solid earnings momentum early in the year.
Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Escalating Middle East tensions are rattling global energy markets, but analysts say several stock groups could outperform even as broader indices face short-term volatility.

By Duc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MarketVector Vietnam Vietnam Local Index Masan Consumer VPS Securities VPBank Securities VanEck Vietnam ETF HSX (Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange)

Related Contents

Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Vietnam on path to investment-grade rating

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

Key factors to watch in the stock market in early 2026

VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

VN-Index could reach 2,040 points in 2026

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Vietnam’s IPO market eyes revival in 2026

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Brokerage competition tightens as market shares narrow

Stock market posts resilient 2025 performance

Stock market posts resilient 2025 performance

Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

Masan Consumer names new deputy CEO to drive foods and beverages growth

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

Masan Consumer officially lists on HSX, marking the next phase of value creation

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan posts steady gains as Vietnam targets stronger retail growth

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Masan Consumer reveals HSX listing roadmap

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ho Chi Minh City to stabilise essential medicine prices

Ho Chi Minh City to stabilise essential medicine prices

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

GRI strengthens presence in Vietnam to drive corporate transparency

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

MarketVector Vietnam Local Index adds three new stocks

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia

Vietnam ranks as third-largest coffee and tea market in Southeast Asia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020