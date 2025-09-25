Corporate

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

September 25, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
AI is making advancements across the globe and across industries, creating impacts that will last across time.
NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

To help foster AI innovation for everyone, everywhere, NVIDIA hosts specialised events – including AI Days – for and in different pockets of the world. These events draw in hundreds of enthusiasts, developers, researchers, and startups to explore the latest technologies making AI breakthroughs possible.

On September 23, more than 800 joined NVIDIA AI Day Ho Chi Minh City to learn about sovereign AI – including 15 breakout sections on physical, agentic, and generative AI, as well as AI factories that are enabling innovation on regional, national, and global scales.

Chuck Tybur, head of the NVIDIA Partner Network, gave the opening remarks, highlighting the importance of sovereign AI and key components for sovereign AI success.

He noted that, "Ho Chi Minh City displays dynamic economic growth, relentless innovation, and an entrepreneurial spirit."

“Vietnam puts AI at the centre of its economic strategy,” said Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the Vietnam National Innovation Centre, adding that the centre supports and develops the nation's startup and innovation ecosystem, contributing to the development of science and technology in the region.

The latest AI trends in Vietnam showcase how the technology is driving digital transformation across government services, finance, smart manufacturing, healthcare, and creative industries.

“Vietnamese people have achieved remarkable excellence in STEM fields, with many young students excelling in mathematics, science, and technology,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, during his visit to Vietnam last year. “This provides a solid foundation for developing future technologies.”

Vietnam-based NVIDIA partners and customers are advancing the nation's role in the next industrial revolution fuelled by AI. GreenNode is building large-scale Vietnamese Large Language Models (LLMs) with high-quality, extensively tailored datasets and scalable, secure deployment capabilities. FPT is showcasing end-to-end AI development with a domestic AI factory, using NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs for secure, accelerated model training, fine-tuning, and enterprise deployment of AI agents.

VNPT AI is advancing its AI capabilities by integrating the NVIDIA DeepStream software development kit with in-house AI models including for computer vision, automatic speech recognition, LLMs for real-time video analytics, and intelligent video-query applications. Meanwhile, Zalo is developing sovereign LLMs tailored to the country's unique linguistic and cultural needs.

Looking forward, Vietnam aims to build three national data centres and be among the top four AI nations in Southeast Asia by 2030.

“Nowadays, in the tech era, sovereignty also extends to technology,” said Tuan Minh Pham, CEO of FPT Software and executive vice president of FPT Corporation. "Our mission is not only to develop the country or protect our independence in cyberspace, but also to ensure national security, the privacy of our people and resilience against external factors. I believe that AI and sovereign AI are very important to propel Vietnam further and support the country in speed and scalability to catch up with developed nations."

AI transforms Vietnam's businesses for the better

While AI is a key in the process of innovation and accelerating economic development, it needs support from many sides to strengthen the workforce and related startups.
AI boom drives data center surge in Southeast Asia

AI is fueling an unprecedented surge in data center demand that Southeast Asia is not yet ready to meet.
Innovation Day Hanoi 2025: AI-ready infrastructure to power Vietnam's future

Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, hosted Innovation Day 2025 in Hanoi on September 17, gathering more than 500 experts, customers, and partners from diverse sectors.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
NVIDIA AI Sovereign AI FPT VNG Greenode vnpt digital transformation artificial intelligence

Vietnam's banking sector enters data-driven era

FPT and Aon join forces with enterprises to build strong digital shield

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

Vietnam attends China-ASEAN ministerial roundtable on AI

HID outlines biometric growth strategy in Vietnam

Vietnam, EU boost cooperation in science and technology

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

Science and technology sector continues on journey of innovation

New managing director for Michelin Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar

FPT and Aon join forces with enterprises to build strong digital shield

Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026

Sanyo Denki to develop a new plant in Vietnam

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

Vietnam's banking sector enters data-driven era

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

