WIRobotics selected for AWS, NVIDIA and MassRobotics AI fellowship

March 13, 2026 | 09:19
(0) user say
The robotics company earned placement in the program supporting physical artificial intelligence startups through cloud infrastructure, GPU compute and industry mentorship.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics today announced it has been selected for the second cohort of the Physical AI Fellowship, a virtual program powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Startups and NVIDIA Inception that helps high-potential robotics startups build, refine, and scale physical AI solutions.

Following the success of the inaugural Fall 2025 cohort, the 2026 cohort brings together nine promising physical AI startups across agriculture, construction and renewable energy, industrial automation, retail and logistics, robotics data infrastructure, teleoperation, and humanoid robotics applications.

The Physical AI Fellowship provides hands-on technical guidance, compute resources, and go-to-market opportunities to help teams mature promising prototypes into reliable, real-world deployments. Fellows receive support from scientists and experts at the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, AWS credits, and NVIDIA resources, along with access to MassRobotics' facilities and its broader network in the robotics community.

This opportunity will support WIRobotics' work to develop advanced humanoid robots that combine high-dexterity manipulation with AI-driven physical interaction for real-world environments. With AWS credits and expert guidance, NVIDIA's physical AI stack , and MassRobotics' testbed and network, WIRobotics will refine and deploy its humanoid robotics systems for real-world industrial, logistics, and service applications while validating performance in practical settings.

"We are honored that WIRobotics has been selected for the Physical AI Fellowship as the only humanoid robotics company in the cohort," said Yong-Jae Kim, Co-CEO of WIRobotics. "By combining humanoid robotics technologies capable of human-like physical interaction with our AI expertise, we believe this will be a meaningful opportunity to explore new possibilities in Physical AI."

Each Fellow will receive $200,000 in AWS credits, embedded support from the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAIIC) scientists and engineers and access to AWS' cloud computing and AI technologies, access to NVIDIA's physical AI stack including the NVIDIA Isaac frameworks and NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models (plus free self-paced courses, hardware/software discounts and discounted instructor-led workshops from NVIDIA Training) via the NVIDIA Inception program, and ecosystem support from MassRobotics.

The Fellowship culminates in high-visibility showcases at AWS, NVIDIA, and MassRobotics events, including AWS re:Invent 2026.

For more information on the Physical AI Fellowship, visit https://www.massrobotics.org

By PR Newswire

WIRobotics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WIRobotics AI fellowship AWS NVIDIA MassRobotics

