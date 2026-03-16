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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

European Commissioner Síkela to visit Vietnam

March 16, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
From March 23 to 25, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela will visit Hanoi to look at EU investments in Vietnam to create jobs under the Global Gateway.
European Commissioner Síkela to visit Vietnam

The commissioner will participate in the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum that will take place in Hanoi on March 24.

“Vietnam is an ambitious country with a fast-growing economy, a young population and enormous potential. Together, we want to create new economic opportunities for young people and build a more sustainable economy through investments in clean energy and modern transport," said Síkela. "With Global Gateway, we are bringing European companies and investors to Vietnam to turn this ambition into concrete projects that create jobs and support the country’s clean transition.”

During the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum, the commissioner, together with the European private sector, will announce new EU investments in Vietnam.

The business forum will focus on clean energy and sustainable transport, Global Gateway priority areas in the country. These also support Vietnam’s efforts and commitments under the Just Energy Transition Partnership that the EU co-leads.

The forum aims to strengthen economic ties between Europe and Vietnam, and support Vietnam’s modernisation into a sustainable, digital economy, with strong long-term growth.

It will bring together high-level EU and Vietnamese policymakers, private sector leaders, investors and other partners to create new avenues for trade and investment, showcase concrete projects, and build lasting business partnerships.

The visit will take place in a Team Europe approach: joined by the vice-president of the European Investment Bank Nicola Beer, Síkela will lead a delegation of European companies to explore investment opportunities with a focus on sustainable transport.

EU Council president to visit Vietnam amid partnership upgrade EU Council president to visit Vietnam amid partnership upgrade

High-level exchanges are set to underscore the deepening ties between the European Union and Vietnam as both sides advance a new phase of strategic cooperation.
EU and Vietnam elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership EU and Vietnam elevate relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership

On January 29, the European Union and Vietnam announced the upgrade of their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in their 35 years of bilateral relations.
EU standing ready to boost trade, investing EU standing ready to boost trade, investing

Trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the EU have been significantly improved by a bilateral trade deal. Julien Guerrier, Ambassador of the EU to Vietnam, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Tung about the cooperation prospects to build on such ties.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
EU Vietnam EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum

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