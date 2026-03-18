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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AmCham Vietnam elects first national board in historic unification move

March 18, 2026 | 13:48
(0) user say
The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam has elected its first-ever national Board of Governors, unifying its Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City chapters under a single leadership structure for the first time in its 32-year history.

On March 16, AmCham Vietnam announced the election, marking a historic milestone for the organisation. Since its founding, the Chamber has operated through two independent chapters in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. With the new structure, members from across the country will now be brought under a unified national leadership body.

Members of both chapters overwhelmingly approved a new charter earlier this year establishing the national structure, reflecting the strong support of AmCham’s membership for a more coordinated organisation serving businesses across Vietnam.

The newly elected National Board consists of 27 members representing the Chamber’s membership in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and central Vietnam. At the same meeting, the Board also elected the Chamber’s first National Officers, including Chair Mark Gillin.

AmCham Vietnam elects first national board in historic unification move
Mark Gillin, chair of AmCham Vietnam

The creation of a single national board is expected to strengthen coordination across the country, enhance advocacy efforts, and enable AmCham to engage policymakers and partners with greater clarity and impact.

“This is a significant moment for AmCham Vietnam,” said Mark Gillin, chair of AmCham Vietnam.

“For the first time, we have one AmCham, one board, and one unified voice representing our members across the country. I’m honoured to serve alongside an outstanding group of business leaders as we work to support our members and strengthen the US Vietnam business relationship,” Gillin added.

As a not-for-profit, non-governmental, and non-political organisation, AmCham Vietnam promotes trade, commerce, and investment between the United States and Vietnam. The chamber serves as the voice of US business in Vietnam and works to strengthen the business environment, so companies can operate and grow successfully.

Founded in 1994, the AmCham in Vietnam is one of the largest international business associations in the country, representing more than 650 corporate, more than 3,000 individual members, and thousands of professionals engaged in US – Vietnam trade and investment.

By Bich Ngoc

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TagTag:
AmCham national board Vietnam membership election

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