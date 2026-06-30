C.P. Vietnam named in Top 5 most innovative enterprises in high-tech agriculture

C.P. Vietnam recognised among the Top 5 most innovative enterprises in Vietnam's high-tech agriculture

On June 26, in Hanoi, C.P. Vietnam Corporation was honoured among the Top 5 Most Innovative Enterprises in High-tech Agriculture (VIE10). The recognition was presented during the Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held under the theme "Innovation for growth, green for sustainability."

The VIE10 programme is an annual research and recognition initiative organised by Viet Research in collaboration with VIR (under the Ministry of Finance). The programme evaluates enterprises based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including financial performance, innovation strategy, research and development (R&D), corporate culture, technological achievements, and the Innovation Premium (IP) Index.

For C.P. Vietnam, the recognition reflects the company's commitment to embedding innovation across its integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain from production and quality management to sustainable development. As the agri-food sector faces growing challenges related to climate change, food safety, traceability, and increasingly stringent market requirements, innovation has become a key driver of long-term competitiveness.

"Innovation is one of the six core values of the C.P. Group and has long been central to C.P. Vietnam's growth strategy. We continue to invest in research and development, digital transformation, AI, and smart operating models to support the modernisation and sustainable development of Vietnam's agri-food industry, strengthen food security, and improve people's quality of life," said Vu Anh Tuan, senior vice president, Agro Feed Business, C.P. Vietnam.

Sustainovation

C.P. Vietnam operates an integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain spanning animal feed production, livestock farming, food processing, and distribution. Across this integrated model, the company takes a systematic approach to innovation under its "Sustainovation" strategy, which combines technological innovation with green development.

With that, C.P. Vietnam has implemented SAP S/4HANA and the SAP Net Zero Intelligence Platform, enabling integrated financial and operational data management, production monitoring, quality control, and environmental performance tracking.

The company is also advancing Smart Farm and Smart Production initiatives across its farms and manufacturing facilities. Smart Production leverages automation, robotics, and AI to streamline operations, improve productivity, and support employees in tasks requiring high-precision and repetitive execution. On farms, Smart Farm solutions integrate climate-controlled housing, standardised sanitation protocols, the Internet of Things, AI, and automation technologies to optimise environmental conditions, monitor animal health, and enhance nutritional management.

Within its animal feed business, C.P. Vietnam continues to invest in product innovation, process improvement, and digital technologies to optimise raw material utilisation, strengthen quality assurance, and respond to evolving market needs. These initiatives help ensure tighter control over both inputs and finished products before they reach customers.

Innovation at C.P. Vietnam goes hand in hand with sustainability. Across its operations, the company is advancing renewable energy adoption, circular economy practices, plastic reduction, emissions management, product traceability, and sustainable supply chain development.

By integrating Green Farm, Smart Farm, and Smart Production models, C.P. Vietnam is improving resource efficiency, encouraging water reuse, and generating renewable biogas energy from livestock waste, supporting a more resilient and green agri-food value chain.

C.P. Vietnam changed its packaging for fresh chicken, helping save eight tonnes of plastic annually

Embedding innovation into everyday work

Since 2020, the company has been granted 18 intellectual property rights by the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, including two invention patents and 16 utility solution patents.

These innovations enhanced operational efficiency, resource utilisation, and sustainability. By redesigning and reducing packaging materials, C.P. Vietnam has cut plastic consumption by approximately 8 tons annually for its fresh chicken products and reduced plastic usage in animal feed bags by around 20 per cent per bag, helping minimise the company's impact on the environment.

AI is also playing an increasingly important role across the company's operations. C.P. Vietnam is integrating AI into both business functions and corporate departments to improve productivity, optimise operations, and support long-term sustainable growth throughout its agri-food value chain.

Most recently, the company launched 6 AI transformation projects designed to accelerate the development of a smarter, more sustainable agri-food ecosystem. These initiatives include AI capability development for employees, an AI-powered livestock disease advisory system, intelligent camera solutions for farm operations, image-based raw material quality inspection, a digital feed formulation management platform, and an AI-enabled sales management solution for distributors. The projects will be implemented in two phases, starting with the development of core data and technology infrastructure before scaling validated solutions across the company's operations.

C.P. Vietnam is fostering a culture in which employees are encouraged to “master AI” by applying it in their daily work to improve processes, increase efficiency, and deliver greater value to customers and business partners. The company also regularly provides training programmes for Theory of Inventive Problem Solving, equipping employees with structured innovation methodologies and reinforcing a company-wide culture of creativity and continuous improvement.

C.P. Vietnam also outperformed participants from 14 other countries and received the prestigious Chairman's Award, presented by the Chairman of the C.P. Group, for outstanding innovation projects at the CP Innovation Exposition & CP Symposium 2025, where the company presented a total number of 240 innovation projects.

Looking ahead, C.P. Vietnam will continue to pursue innovative solutions across its integrated Feed-Farm-Food value chain from farm to family, by accelerating AI transformation, expanding automation, strengthening circular economy practices, and advancing smart manufacturing. Through these efforts, the company aims to support the development of Vietnam's agri-food sector while enhancing food safety and improving people's quality of life.

C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain C.P. Vietnam held its 2025 Supplier Potential Development Conference with a strong focus on promoting environmental, social, governance (ESG) standards on November 20. The event marked a clear shift from a traditional partner-networking meeting to an in-depth forum on sustainable supply-chain development, gathering more than 100 of the company's strategic suppliers.

C.P. Vietnam enhances AI adoption in agri-food chains C.P. Vietnam will work with FPT to explore AI and digital solutions across its Feed-Farm-Food value chain, supporting smart farms, lower costs, and advanced food safety traceability.