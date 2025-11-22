Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain

November 22, 2025 | 11:29
(0) user say
C.P. Vietnam held its 2025 Supplier Potential Development Conference with a strong focus on promoting environmental, social, governance (ESG) standards on November 20. The event marked a clear shift from a traditional partner-networking meeting to an in-depth forum on sustainable supply-chain development, gathering more than 100 of the company's strategic suppliers.
C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain

The event marked a clear shift from a traditional partner-networking meeting to an in-depth forum on sustainable supply-chain development, gathering more than 100 of the company's strategic suppliers.

By choosing the theme “Sustainable corporate governance oriented towards ESG”, C.P. Vietnam asserted its long-term direction of making ESG the foundation of its business operations and the shared standard across its entire supplier ecosystem. In the context of rapidly changing environmental regulations, compliance requirements, and consumer expectations, C.P. Vietnam emphasised that ESG is no longer optional, it is a prerequisite for strengthening long-term competitiveness.

At the conference, CP Vietnam presented its process for building an ESG-based supplier assessment and development system. Designed to be transparent and applicable to multiple supplier groups, the system integrates internal assessments, self-assessments, and independent reviews. The company is also rolling out support programmes to help suppliers improve in areas such as risk management, energy use, occupational safety, and environmental protection.

The panel discussion captured many practical perspectives from businesses within the supply chain. Suppliers spoke candidly about the challenges of adopting ESG criteria, including investment costs for new technologies, demands for data transparency, and pressures related to management capacity. In turn, C.P. Vietnam shared lessons from its own implementation, such as optimising energy consumption, developing sustainable packaging, adopting emission-reduction models, enhancing animal-welfare management, and establishing traceability systems across the entire production chain.

Chamnnan Wangakkarangkul, deputy COO and chairman of the Sustainable Supply Development Council, emphasised, “ESG not only helps companies meet international standards but also creates long-term value for the entire partner network. When suppliers transition together, transparency and operational efficiency increase, thereby reducing risks and improving product quality.”

C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain

Drawing from insights shared at the conference, C.P. Vietnam aims to build a sustainably developed supplier ecosystem in which each partner becomes a proactive link in the ESG transition. This includes commitments to data transparency, adherence to environmental and social standards, emission reduction, circular-economy practices, and enhanced aligned governance with international requirements.

The company considers supplier alignment as essential for maintaining the quality of its 3F model and meets consumer expectations for safe, transparent, and sustainable products.

The event also provided an opportunity for C.P. Vietnam to recognise suppliers with outstanding contributions. However, the core message went beyond awards: the goal was to inspire businesses across the supply chain to strengthen their capabilities and embrace innovation. C.P. Vietnam believes that every supplier attending the conference can become a model case of sustainable transformation in Vietnam.

Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

The Vietnam Foodbank Network and CP Vietnam are joining forces to empower young people to drive a more sustainable, waste-free food future in Vietnam.
CP Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities CP Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

CP Vietnam Corporation has kicked off a national flood assistance initiative to help communities rebuild their lives and restore livelihoods after recent natural disasters.
CP Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables CP Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

Years of developing a fully integrated production model have enabled CPV Food Binh Phuoc to successfully export processed chicken to Japan. This achievement has served as a springboard for the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex, and for CPVietnam as a whole, to advance further in its mission to become the “Kitchen of the World”.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
C.P. Vietnam ESG

Related Contents

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

CEO talkshow spotlights industrial park investment trends

Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

Business leaders give their views on ESG compliance in industrial parks

NS BlueScope CEO highlights decade of sustainable steel efforts

NS BlueScope CEO highlights decade of sustainable steel efforts

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

Uluu nets $13.6M to turn seaweed into plastic killer

Uluu nets $13.6M to turn seaweed into plastic killer

C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

P&G Vietnam delivers support to communities affected by floods

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

Vietnam has the talent to excel in digital age: Ericsson

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

AI and 5G harnessed to revolutionise healthcare

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

A journey carrying 150 years of brewing across Vietnam

Empowering digital economy growth in new era

Empowering digital economy growth in new era

Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

Vietjet takes first Boeing 737-8 in major fleet upgrade

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020