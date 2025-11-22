C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain

The event marked a clear shift from a traditional partner-networking meeting to an in-depth forum on sustainable supply-chain development, gathering more than 100 of the company's strategic suppliers.

By choosing the theme “Sustainable corporate governance oriented towards ESG”, C.P. Vietnam asserted its long-term direction of making ESG the foundation of its business operations and the shared standard across its entire supplier ecosystem. In the context of rapidly changing environmental regulations, compliance requirements, and consumer expectations, C.P. Vietnam emphasised that ESG is no longer optional, it is a prerequisite for strengthening long-term competitiveness.

At the conference, CP Vietnam presented its process for building an ESG-based supplier assessment and development system. Designed to be transparent and applicable to multiple supplier groups, the system integrates internal assessments, self-assessments, and independent reviews. The company is also rolling out support programmes to help suppliers improve in areas such as risk management, energy use, occupational safety, and environmental protection.

The panel discussion captured many practical perspectives from businesses within the supply chain. Suppliers spoke candidly about the challenges of adopting ESG criteria, including investment costs for new technologies, demands for data transparency, and pressures related to management capacity. In turn, C.P. Vietnam shared lessons from its own implementation, such as optimising energy consumption, developing sustainable packaging, adopting emission-reduction models, enhancing animal-welfare management, and establishing traceability systems across the entire production chain.

Chamnnan Wangakkarangkul, deputy COO and chairman of the Sustainable Supply Development Council, emphasised, “ESG not only helps companies meet international standards but also creates long-term value for the entire partner network. When suppliers transition together, transparency and operational efficiency increase, thereby reducing risks and improving product quality.”

Drawing from insights shared at the conference, C.P. Vietnam aims to build a sustainably developed supplier ecosystem in which each partner becomes a proactive link in the ESG transition. This includes commitments to data transparency, adherence to environmental and social standards, emission reduction, circular-economy practices, and enhanced aligned governance with international requirements.

The company considers supplier alignment as essential for maintaining the quality of its 3F model and meets consumer expectations for safe, transparent, and sustainable products.

The event also provided an opportunity for C.P. Vietnam to recognise suppliers with outstanding contributions. However, the core message went beyond awards: the goal was to inspire businesses across the supply chain to strengthen their capabilities and embrace innovation. C.P. Vietnam believes that every supplier attending the conference can become a model case of sustainable transformation in Vietnam.

