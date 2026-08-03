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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LOF International Dairy starts 2.5MW rooftop solar project

August 03, 2026 | 22:18
(0) user say
LOF International Dairy has begun construction of a 2.5 MWp rooftop solar project in Binh Duong as part of a planned 5 MWp installation to support more sustainable manufacturing.
LOF International Dairy starts 2.5MW rooftop solar project
Photo: LOF

Announced on July 28, the first phase of the rooftop solar installation spans 33,187 square metres at the expanded Bau Bang Industrial Park.

LOF International Dairy Factory has partnered with Vietnam-Singapore Smart Energy Solutions JSC as the project developer and appointed SolarBK as the main contractor responsible for the project's technical design, equipment supply, construction, testing and commissioning.

The first phase of the venture is expected to generate approximately 3.82 million kWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to a reduction of about 2,515 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year. Accordingly, over its 25-year lifespan, the system could generate more than 82 million kWh of clean electricity and reduce approximately 54,000 tonnes of CO2.

The initiative further demonstrates the trend of integrating renewable energy into production, which is considered central to LOF's development strategy on its greening journey.

Upon completion of its full 5 MWp capacity, the project is expected to increase the proportion of clean electricity used in production, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supporting LOF in achieving its environmental, social, and governance goals.

The LOF International Dairy Factory covers a total area of ​​120,000 sq.m in the expanded Bau Bang Industrial Park. Its first and second phases occupy 43,000 square metres and 22,000 sq.m, respectively, while employing around 300 skilled engineers and experts.

The factory is designed with an annual production capacity of 685,000 tonnes, supported by highly automated production lines and a centrally controlled SCADA system.

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The government is preparing a new package of policies to accelerate rooftop solar development, while expanding investment in battery energy storage and studying time-of-use electricity pricing for large residential consumers as part of broader reforms of the country's power sector.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
rooftop solar power renewable energy green energy LOF

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