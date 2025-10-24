Corporate

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

October 24, 2025 | 16:51
(0) user say
C.P. Vietnam Corporation has kicked off a nationwide flood assistance initiative to help communities rebuild their lives and restore livelihoods after recent natural disasters.
C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

At a ceremony held on October 20 at its headquarters, the company launched the campaign and began an internal fundraising drive, mobilising tens of thousands of employees across the country to join in, receiving strong support from its staff nationwide.

All contributions will go directly to residents in affected provinces and cities, as well as company workers in disaster-hit areas, helping them recover and rebuild their lives.

Through this initiative, C.P. Vietnam reinforces its commitment to social responsibility and community solidarity, promoting humanitarian values and the spirit of sharing. The company emphasises that every contribution, no matter how small, adds to the collective strength that supports both communities and the country’s sustainable development.

The relief efforts are being carried out in cooperation with the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health, Foodbank Vietnam, and local authorities. With a total budget of VND5 billion ($200,000), it will focus on key activities including:

  • Supporting livelihood restoration by providing 90,000 chicks, 45 tonnes of animal feed, 1,800 litres of disinfectant, and organising training sessions on safe livestock farming;

  • Supplying 1,800 emergency relief packages to heavily affected households in six provinces: Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Lang Son, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, and Ha Tinh;

  • Donating VND1 billion ($40,000) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dong Nai province for relief efforts and nationwide solidarity.

C.P. Vietnam launches campaign to support flood-hit communities

"We hope to contribute a small part to ease the difficulties of those affected by natural disasters, while spreading compassion and the spirit of humanity toward a more sustainable community," said Nguyen Quoc Khang, vice senior president of C.P. Vietnam.

Alongside these external efforts, C.P. Vietnam has also implemented internal support policies for employees in flood-hit areas and launched a company-wide fundraising campaign through the C.P. Vietnam Charity Support Fund.

C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards C.P. Vietnam wins two prestigious ASEAN awards

The ASEAN Economic Forum 2025 and the sixth ASEAN Award 2025 took place in Singapore on August 16. The event was organised by the Central Committee of the Vietnam-ASEAN Economic Development and Cooperation Research Association in collaboration with Thoi Dai magazine.
C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees C.P. Vietnam achieves goal of planting one million trees

CP Vietnam Corporation joined hands with Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment on September 9 to launch a large-scale tree-planting initiative.
C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam is continuing its partnership with Foodbank Vietnam by participating in the “Food for Change 2025” campaign and announcing a food waste recycling initiative – Green Hero.
Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

The Vietnam Foodbank Network and C.P. Vietnam are joining forces to empower young people to drive a more sustainable, waste-free food future in Vietnam.

By Nguyen Huong

C.P. Vietnam Foodbank Vietnam Dong Nai province

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

TCC Group and SABECO join storm-relief efforts to aid communities

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

Vietnam to pilot 15 carbon credit farming models

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

ReCoPro strengthens sustainable cocoa farming in Vietnam

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

Vietnam named among world’s top four culinary destinations

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

AEON Vietnam expands retail footprint in 2025

