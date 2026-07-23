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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VAHC signs US partnership to boost Vietnam's hydrogen economy

July 23, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
Vietnam ASEAN Hydrogen Club has signed an MoU with two US strategic advisory firms to promote hydrogen economy development in Vietnam and the region.
VAHC signs US partnership to boost Vietnam's hydrogen economy

The agreement was signed on July 22 with ABBC International and LJ1D Consulting. Vietnam ASEAN Hydrogen Club (VAHC) is the premier industry organisation promoting hydrogen economy development in Vietnam and ASEAN, while the US firms are international business development and strategic advisory companies.

The partnership aims to leverage the complementary strengths of the organisations to accelerate the development of Vietnam's hydrogen ecosystem by connecting international expertise, advanced technology, and global investment networks.

Under the agreement, ABBC International and LJ1D Consulting will become strategic partner members of VAHC, while VAHC is invited to become an ecosystem partner of ABBC International.

The collaboration focuses on four core areas. The first area is workforce development and training, including the design and delivery of specialised training programmes and partnerships with leading universities and research institutes in the US, France, and Europe to strengthen Vietnam's hydrogen talent pool.

The second is technology and innovation, with efforts to facilitate the transfer of advanced hydrogen technologies, connect VAHC members with international technology providers and research laboratories, and promote pilot projects and practical applications.

The third is investment and market access. The two US companies will support VAHC members in connecting with investors, financial institutions, and venture capital funds in the US and Europe. The partnership also aims to help develop bankable projects and formulate international market entry strategies.

The fourth is strategic advisory and ecosystem building. This includes providing policy, regulatory, and industry trend advisory, as well as sharing best practices in hydrogen hub development and global supply chain management.

Le Ngoc Anh Minh, chairman of VAHC, stated, "This partnership will provide our members with invaluable access to international resources and expertise, solidifying Vietnam's position as a crucial link in the global hydrogen value chain."

Laurent Delon, director of LJ1D Consulting and ABBC International, commented, "We are honoured to partner with VAHC. The combination of VAHC's vision for hydrogen development in ASEAN and our international network will create a strong platform to realise impactful and sustainable hydrogen projects."

The parties plan to commence joint activities from August, starting with introductory sessions and workshops, while identifying priority collaboration opportunities, including hydrogen solutions for industrial parks, ports, smart agriculture, and semiconductor components for energy systems.

This cooperation is expected to make significant strides in the green energy transition in Vietnam and across the entire ASEAN region.

Messer Southeast Asia COO on low-carbon hydrogen and decarbonisation Messer Southeast Asia COO on low-carbon hydrogen and decarbonisation

Messer, one of Vietnam's leading industrial gas companies, is pioneering low-carbon hydrogen production in the country. Anthony Grandpierre, COO of Messer Southeast Asia, spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's efforts to produce low-carbon hydrogen and its vision for supporting Vietnam's decarbonisation.
BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels BSR steps up research into green hydrogen-based fuels

As Vietnam advances its energy transition, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) is partnering with the German Development Agency (GIZ) to assess the potential of green hydrogen-based synthetic fuels to support Vietnam's decarbonisation goals.
The green hydrogen and ammonia future for Vietnam The green hydrogen and ammonia future for Vietnam

Vietnam is widely recognised for its substantial renewable-energy potential, particularly in wind, solar, and biomass, which can provide a foundation for producing green hydrogen. This renewable base offers Vietnam a strong starting point.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Green hydrogen ABBC International LJ1D Consulting VAHC clean energy

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