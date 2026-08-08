EU and Germany finance support for Vietnam on forestry conservation

The €20 million Forestry Support Programme kicked off on August 7. Photo: GIZ

Co‑financed by the EU and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and jointly implemented by the Vietnam Forestry Administration (VNFOREST) and the German Development Agency (GIZ), the programme will contribute to sustainable and green growth, strengthening climate change mitigation and adaptation, safeguarding biodiversity, and advancing climate-sensitive forest-based value chains that ensure fair and inclusive participation of stakeholders across the Northwest and Central Highlands.

Implemented in Son La, Dien Bien, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces, the project will strengthen climate‑sensitive natural forest conservation, restoration and management, including digital biodiversity monitoring and community‑based protection.

In addition, it will boost environmentally sustainable, inclusive forest-based value chains that provide fair, gender‑balanced economic opportunities, and build capacities and support for regulatory frameworks to scale nature‑positive solutions nationwide.

This project, to which the EU contributes with €20 million, will complement the “Protection and management of protected areas with diverse eco-systems" project that started implementation early this year, with a €7.5 million contribution from Germany.

The launch of the Forestry Support Programme underlines the long‑term support of Team Europe to Vietnam’s green and climate‑resilient development. The event brought together around 110 representatives from national and provincial authorities, forest management authorities, development partners, research institutions, NGOs, INGOs, and forest management communities. Participants underlined a shared commitment among partners to advance sustainable forestry and climate adaptation in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Tran Quang Bao, director general of VNFOREST, said: "The programme underscores our shared commitment to protect Vietnam’s natural forests and drive sustainable, inclusive development. By strengthening the restoration of natural forests and promoting sustainable and climate-sensitive forest management and livelihoods, it supports Vietnam's forestry sector’s goals. We value our long‑standing partnership with the EU and Germany in advancing sustainable forestry."

Kristina Buende, head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation in Vietnam, said, “The country’s forests are vital for climate action, water and soil protection, and the livelihoods of 25 million people engaged in forest activities, while serving as major natural carbon sinks. And yet climate impact, forest degradation and biodiversity loss threaten these ecosystems. Through a Team Europe approach, encompassing the EU and EU member states, we stand with Vietnam to protect and restore forests for people, nature and a resilient, low‑carbon future.”

Michael Lehmann, deputy head of Cooperation at the Embassy of Germany, said, “The programme builds upon this global experience while responding to Vietnam's priorities and ambitions, emphasising locally owned, scientifically informed solutions through long-term partnerships. Over the next five years, we will work closely with local, provincial, and national partners to boost sustainable forest management. The results from these pilot projects can inform national policies and capacity building and support Vietnam’s commitment to reach Net Zero by 2050."

"Under the Team Europe approach and additional co-financing through the programme, Germany will further strengthen forest governance, enhance climate resilience and foster sustainable, inclusive forest‑based value chains. Building on Germany’s cooperation in Vietnam, this project advances climate‑sensitive, sustainable forest management by, among others, piloting innovations, using digital tools and building capacities to drive green growth and reduce climate vulnerability,” Lehmann said.

Vietnam forest protection initiative launched Vietnam’s Forestry Administration and German Development Agency, on February 6 held a kick-off meeting for the “Management and Protection of Protected Areas with Diverse Ecosystems in Vietnam” project.

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