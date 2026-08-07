Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sustainable Development Dialogue explores green and digital transition

August 07, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
Green and digital transformation are becoming central to Vietnam's new growth model as businesses seek to strengthen competitiveness, resilience, and innovation.
Sustainable Development Dialogue explores green and digital transition
Nguyen Quang Vinh, vice chairman of VCCI. Photo: Quoc Tuan

The 2026 Sustainable Development Dialogue took place on August 6 at Nestlé Vietnam's Bong Sen Factory in Hung Yen province, discussing how stronger collaboration between enterprises, local governments, and the state can accelerate Vietnam's transition towards a greener, more resilient economy.

Nguyen Quang Vinh, vice chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said 2026 marks a turning point in the country's development journey.

"In the past, discussions on sustainable development often began with environmental protection, social responsibility, or corporate governance. Today, the more important question is how sustainable development can become an integral part of competitiveness and a new engine of growth," he said.

"Sustainability is no longer solely the responsibility of ESG or sustainability departments. It has become a shared agenda for business leaders, investors, employees, supply chains, local governments and the entire economy," he added.

He noted that global uncertainties have made resilience an essential business capability. Companies today must manage costs and markets alongside their ability to withstand disruptions. Meanwhile, the green transition has evolved beyond an environmental programme into a competition for technology, capital, energy, markets, and production capabilities.

Vinh said Vietnam is entering a new development phase with increasingly coherent policy directions. Recent major policy resolutions collectively promote growth driven by science, technology and innovation, improve the quality of investment attraction, and encourage a greener, smarter and more resilient growth model.

He called on businesses to lead innovation, digital and green transformation, responsible investment and workforce development. Local governments, he said, should create transparent, efficient and predictable investment environments while strengthening infrastructure, talent and innovation ecosystems. At the national level, continued institutional reforms, fair competition and more effective resource allocation will be critical to enhancing Vietnam's competitiveness.

"If these four forces move in the same direction, I believe rapid growth and sustainable development will not conflict with each other. They can become two complementary pillars of Vietnam's new development model," he said.

Sustainable Development Dialogue explores green and digital transition
Photo: Quoc Tuan

Nguyen Hoa Cuong, vice president of the Institute of Policy and Strategy Studies, cited the UOB Business Outlook 2025 survey, which found that 90 per cent of Vietnamese businesses recognise the importance of sustainable development, while 75 per cent have already begun implementing sustainability initiatives.

He said integrating sustainability into product development, supply chain management and customer engagement can create long-term strategic advantages. "Sustainability reporting is no longer just a communications document – it is a management tool. Environmental, social, and governance standards are not the final destination but the starting point of a data-driven governance model," Cuong said.

To maximise the value of sustainability reporting, he recommended that businesses integrate reporting into their governance systems rather than treating it as a standalone exercise, build reliable datasets, particularly emissions data, and use those data to support strategic decision-making instead of simply meeting disclosure requirements.

Sustainable Development Dialogue explores green and digital transition
Photo: Nestlé

Nestlé Vietnam's Bong Sen Factory manager Dau Van Hoan shared how the company is combining digital transformation with sustainability, shifting from smart factory operations to broader local development.

According to Hoan, the factory is pursuing Nestlé's vision of becoming a globally connected company with strong local roots through three strategic pillars: digital transformation and consumer-focused operations, sustainable development, and innovation centred on people.

The factory has adopted advanced technologies including AI-powered quality inspection systems, real-time data monitoring and automated process controls to improve efficiency and minimise waste. Between 2018 and 2025, these initiatives reduced paper consumption by 80 per cent, increased labour productivity per hour by 52 per cent, saved 11,800 gigajoules of energy and conserved 38,700 cubic metres of water.

Automation has also expanded through the deployment of robots for spare-parts delivery and cleaning, smart ventilation systems, automated sampling, 3D printing, CNC machining, automated warehouses and robotic palletising systems.

As a result, the factory has generated 3,000 hours for continuous improvement activities, achieved annual savings of VND22 billion ($850,000), added 6,000 pallet storage positions and shortened spare-parts procurement time from seven days to just eight hours, while improving employee engagement.

Hoan stressed that sustainable growth begins with investing in people. "Technology does not replace people; it empowers people, many factory operators have developed into multi-skilled specialists, technical experts and managers within Nestlé's global network."

The company has also partnered with Hung Yen University of Technology and Education to develop a workforce equipped for digital transformation.

Drawing from the factory's experience, Nestlé identified four key lessons: digital transformation is the foundation rather than the destination; digitalisation accelerates the green transition; people must lead technology adoption; and sustainable value is created by extending innovation to local communities.

"Technology can be acquired, but an empowered digital mindset with human-centric creates lasting value," Hoan said.

Sustainable Development Dialogue explores green and digital transition
Photo: Nestlé

Binu Jacob, CEO of Nestlé Vietnam and co-chair of the Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development, said Bong Sen Factory demonstrates how digital and green transformation can be implemented simultaneously with people at the centre.

"Bong Sen is more than a factory. It is one of Nestlé's most modern, technology-driven sites, a place where digital and green transformation come to life every single day. When we talk about 'human-centric dual transformation', this is where those words become machines, processes, and most importantly - people," he said.

Jacob believes Nestlé deliberately chose Hung Yen for its investment because of the province's remarkable improvements in the business environment. Between 2020 and 2024, Hung Yen's Provincial Competitiveness Index ranking rose from 53rd place to the country's top 10, reflecting strong cooperation between local authorities and businesses.

"Nestlé's investment in Hung Yen demonstrates the value that can be created when businesses and local governments build trust and grow together," he added.

Vietnam key to Nestlé’s vision and strategy Vietnam key to Nestlé’s vision and strategy

Geopolitical tensions and market volatility are reshaping global business strategies, yet for long-established multinational companies, short-term fluctuations rarely dictate long-term direction.
Asia-Pacific countries convene to advance green agricultural value chains and forest protection Asia-Pacific countries convene to advance green agricultural value chains and forest protection

Governments, industry representatives, smallholder organisations, development partners and technical experts from across Asia-Pacific are gathering this week in Vietnam to strengthen regional collaboration on traceable agricultural value chains that are decoupled from deforestation.
Regenerative agriculture helps Vietnamese coffee tackle green barriers Regenerative agriculture helps Vietnamese coffee tackle green barriers

In light of stricter requirements on sustainability, traceability, and carbon emissions, regenerative agriculture could enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam’s coffee industry while improving livelihoods.
Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026 Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026

The 2026 National U11 Football Championship – Nestlé MILO Cup concluded at the Dak Lak Indoor Sports Arena on August 5.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nestlé Vietnam sustainable development vcci VBCSD

Related Contents

Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026

Champions unveiled for National U11 Football Championship 2026

Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Hung Yen seek closer regional integration to attract investment in smart agriculture

Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Hung Yen seek closer regional integration to attract investment in smart agriculture

Thailand's BOI approves $688m Nestlé investment for coffee hub

Thailand's BOI approves $688m Nestlé investment for coffee hub

ASEAN steps up digital push for agriculture MSMEs to boost competitiveness

ASEAN steps up digital push for agriculture MSMEs to boost competitiveness

Regenerative agriculture helps Vietnamese coffee tackle green barriers

Regenerative agriculture helps Vietnamese coffee tackle green barriers

Asia-Pacific countries convene to advance green agricultural value chains and forest protection

Asia-Pacific countries convene to advance green agricultural value chains and forest protection

HER2+ breast cancer carries $3.71 billion productivity burden in Vietnam

HER2+ breast cancer carries $3.71 billion productivity burden in Vietnam

Programme launched to develop new Vietnamese business leaders

Programme launched to develop new Vietnamese business leaders

Vietnam's auto market hits turning point as electric vehicles reshape sector

Vietnam's auto market hits turning point as electric vehicles reshape sector

Carlsberg Vietnam earns fourth consecutive HR Asia recognition and VCCI Top 10 Green Enterprise honour

Carlsberg Vietnam earns fourth consecutive HR Asia recognition and VCCI Top 10 Green Enterprise honour

Regenerative agriculture helps Vietnamese coffee tackle green barriers

Regenerative agriculture helps Vietnamese coffee tackle green barriers

69 ESG champions recognised at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

69 ESG champions recognised at Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2026

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Syngenta Vietnam strengthens crop root disease protection with Vaniva 450SC

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

AsiaWorld Expo offers 12 percent dining discount for visitors

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020