Carlsberg Vietnam launches ESG programme at first Supplier Day

Carlsberg Vietnam launched Brewing Tomorrow at its first-ever Supplier Day on July 15

The event took place on July 15, bringing together suppliers and strategic partners alongside representatives from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam's (EuroCham) Green Growth Sector Committee and the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam to celebrate partnerships and formally launch the programme.

More than a supplier gathering, the event served as a platform for strategic dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration on responsible sourcing, operational excellence, and advancing sustainability across Carlsberg Vietnam's value chain.

Supplier Day brought together partners from across the value chain to strengthen collaboration and shape a more sustainable future

"Behind every great beer is a network of partners who make it possible. Our suppliers have been a vital part of Carlsberg Vietnam's development, and they'll continue to play a critical role as we bring Brewing Tomorrow to life," said Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam.

"Brewing Tomorrow is about creating long-term value beyond our breweries – for our people, consumers, partners, communities and the environment. Achieving that ambition requires trust, shared responsibility and continuous innovation across our value chain. Supplier Day is an opportunity to celebrate what we've built together while strengthening the collaboration that will shape our future," he said.

Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, shared the company's vision for driving sustainable growth

The importance of collaboration was also highlighted by Frank Pogade, vice chairman of EuroCham's Green Growth Sector Committee, who shared perspectives on sustainable water management and the role of cross-sector partnerships in accelerating Vietnam's green transition.

"Water is one of Vietnam's most pressing sustainability challenges. While the technologies already exist to improve water efficiency, lasting impact depends on stronger collaboration between businesses, policymakers and industry. By sharing knowledge, creating practical frameworks and working together across the value chain, we can unlock more sustainable solutions that benefit both business and society," said Pogade.

Brewing Tomorrow is Carlsberg Group's long-term ESG programme, embedding sustainability into every aspect of how the business operates and grows through four priorities: Cutting Carbon, Protecting Nature, Inspiring Choices, and Empowering People.

Brewing Tomorrow is built around four priorities that guide Carlsberg Group's ESG vision

Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, corporate and government affairs director of Carlsberg Vietnam, shared how the Brewing Tomorrow framework is guiding the company's sustainability journey

Cutting Carbon

At the heart of Carlsberg Vietnam's sustainability journey is Phu Bai Brewery, which became Carlsberg Group's largest beer production site in Asia following its expansion in August 2025. Equipped with next-generation brewing technology, the brewery has reduced water consumption by around 20 per cent and energy consumption by approximately 15 per cent compared with previous brewing technology.

Carlsberg Vietnam is also advancing renewable energy adoption through its upcoming rooftop solar project and roadmap towards Direct Power Purchase Agreements, supporting Carlsberg Group's ambition of achieving net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040.

Protecting Nature

Responsible resource management remains central to Carlsberg Vietnam's operations. As of April, Phu Bai Brewery uses about 2.1 litres of water per litre of beer produced, making it one of Vietnam's most water-efficient breweries. Earlier this year, the company also achieved Zero Waste to Landfill, ensuring all non-recyclable waste is diverted for energy recovery while wastewater treatment sludge is repurposed for agricultural use. All of its glass bottles are returnable, with 98.5 per cent collected and reused, supporting a more circular packaging system.

Inspiring Choice

Creating a more sustainable future is shaped by major investments and by the choices people make every day. Through Brewing Tomorrow, Carlsberg Vietnam encourages responsible drinking and safer mobility through its long-term partnership with Grab, while bringing employees, partners, and local communities together through beach clean-ups, cycling events, and other environmental initiatives that inspire collective action.

Empowering People

At the centre of all these efforts are people. Carlsberg Vietnam is empowering its people by fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive growth culture where everyone can thrive. This includes strengthening its zero-accident culture, advancing women in leadership and ensuring everyone feels valued and included, supporting Carlsberg Group's ambition of achieving 42 per cent women in senior leadership roles by 2032.

Carlsberg Vietnam’s Supplier Day marked more than the launch of Brewing Tomorrow in Vietnam. It reflected the company's belief that meaningful progress is built through partnership, and reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside its suppliers, partners and local communities to brew a more sustainable tomorrow together.

How Carlsberg Vietnam is building high-performing teams through trust and empowerment At the Work the Nordic Way 2026 conference hosted by NordCham Vietnam, leaders from Carlsberg Vietnam shared how trust, empowerment, and people-first leadership are helping shape stronger teams, faster execution, and a more resilient growth culture.