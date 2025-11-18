C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables

Pawalit Ua-Amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam

As the 10,000th tonnes of processed chicken destined for Japan left the gates of the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex, the surrounding area had already transformed. New residential clusters had emerged, and more companies were setting up operations nearby.

Few could have imagined that this land, once quiet and lined with rubber plantations, would change so dramatically in just a few years.

When asked whether the presence of the $250 million CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex had contributed to that transformation, Pawalit Ua- Amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam, smiled and replied in Vietnamese, “We would not dare to say we are the only one making a major contribution to the local economy. Still, I believe it is fair to say that we were among the pioneers in this area.”

The three inseparable “Fs” in the Feed - Farm - Food model

What makes you consider CPV Food Binh Phuoc a pioneer?

The CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex began construction at the end of 2018. At that time, the area was mostly still an underdeveloped production ecosystem.

Together with other major enterprises, when a market leader like C.P. Vietnam decided to invest here, it gave confidence to other companies to follow and set up their own factories and businesses. That, in turn, created new jobs for local workers.

CPV Food Binh Phuoc has also just reached a new milestone, exporting 10,000 tonnes of processed chicken to Japan in less than three years since receiving its export licence. I would say that this, too, with support from the government, is another example of pioneering spirit.

Before 2022, Vietnam and Japan had not yet established an official cooperation framework for the export of processed poultry.

To enable CPV Food Binh Phuoc to export to the Japanese market, we owe sincere appreciation to the efforts that promoted trade cooperation between the governments of Vietnam and Japan. This was an important breakthrough that opened the way forward.

Following that, the determination and effort of CPV Food Binh Phuoc were the decisive factors in gaining access to the market.

Japan is known for its exceptionally strict quality standards. Therefore, the acceptance of our processed poultry products produced under the Feed - Farm - Food model is a remarkable achievement.

CPV Food Binh Phuoc is the first integrated facility in Vietnam to accomplish this milestone.

The CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex is one of the most advanced poultry production facilities in Southeast Asia

The Feed - Farm - Food model that you mentioned, which brings food from farm to table, is not new and has been adopted by many enterprises. What makes CPV Food Binh Phuoc’s model distinctive?

At CPV Food Binh Phuoc, we operate a fully integrated management system that covers every stage from feed production and farming to food processing.

The process begins with strict quality control of raw materials used for feed production.

Each batch of feed is tested for residues, pathogens, and nutritional content before being distributed to farms. This ensures that the animals receive safe and high-quality nutrition from the very beginning of the production cycle.

Next comes the farm management system, which uses enclosed housing to minimise the risk of disease and contamination. Inside the barns, temperature, humidity, and ventilation are closely monitored, and farm staff follow rigorous hygiene protocols.

Each bird is health-checked, vaccinated, and recorded in a digital traceability system that connects to a central database for real-time monitoring and control.

Finally, in the slaughtering and processing stages, the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex uses a combined water and air chilling system together with an automated cutting system to maintain precise temperature control and reduce the risk of contamination.

In summary, every step from farm to table is carefully monitored. The digital traceability system meets inspection requirements from both Vietnamese authorities and international customers, supporting transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain.

Thanks to this comprehensive system, the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex has been certified with international standards such as HACCP, BRC, ISO 22000, and Halal, and has earned recognition from major trading partners in Japan, Singapore and, Hong Kong.

Leading global brands and local retail networks also place their trust in the company’s food safety management system.

The vision ahead for the complex

What lessons has CPV Food Binh Phuoc learned from exporting 10,000 tons of processed poultry to a demanding market like Japan?

Exporting to Japan has given us valuable experience in complying with food safety systems, traceability requirements, and international standards.

To meet these expectations, we continue to invest in operational processes, upgrade factory technology, and train our workforce.

Our production system is firm in quality and also flexible enough to meet the specific requirements of each market.

For example, within the complex, the hanging of chickens can be performed by machine. However, due to animal welfare requirements in the European Union, this stage must be done manually. Each bird is gently handled by a person before moving to the next steps, and CPV Food Binh Phuoc is fully capable of meeting this requirement.

We can say that successfully entering the Japanese market proves that “Made in Vietnam” processed poultry products have reached international standards. This is the foundation for us to expand into other high-potential markets.

The company has already obtained an export licence for Singapore, and our next goal is to bring our products to the European market, including the United Kingdom.

CPV Food Binh Phuoc's impressive export milestone to Japan lays the foundation for expansion into other markets

So, is it fair to say that CPV Food Binh Phuoc’s ambition is to become a production complex that supplies food to the global market?

That is correct. With a total investment of $250 million, the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex has a clear strategy to make Vietnamese processed chicken competitive and successful on a global scale.

In addition to the Feed - Farm - Food model I mentioned earlier, sustainability and environmental responsibility are essential for entering developed markets.

Therefore, the complex invests in recycling by-products such as meat trimmings, feathers, and bones into raw materials for animal feed production. Its wastewater treatment system meets high environmental standards, allowing water to be safely reused in production.

Through the application of circular economy principles and green technologies, CPV Food Binh Phuoc aims to reuse up to 80 per cent of raw materials in pursuit of a zero-waste model.

The complex also applies automation across its fully integrated production process and operates in accordance with globally recognised certifications.

C.P. Group’s motto is to become the “Kitchen of the World”. With early investment and careful preparation, CPV Food Binh Phuoc is steadily turning that vision into reality.

