C.P launches AI initiatives to accelerate smart and sustainable agri-food transformation in Vietnam

The initiatives form part of a broader partnership between the two organisations to strengthen digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the agri-food sector.

The strategic partnership kick-off ceremony was held in Hanoi on June 8 with the attendance of Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The event highlighted the growing technology partnership between Thailand and Vietnam, as well as both countries’ shared commitment to innovation-driven economic growth.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul meets with the Thai business community in Vietnam during his official visit to the country and the ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi. Photo: C.P. Vietnam

Under the collaboration, C.P. Vietnam and FPT will jointly roll out six initial programmes, including AI training for employees, disease consultation systems for livestock farmers, intelligent camera solutions for farm monitoring, image-based raw material quality inspection, digital feed-mixing prescription management, and sales management solutions for dealer networks.

The activities are designed to introduce practical AI applications across multiple businesses and functions, helping improve productivity, optimise operations, and support long-term sustainable growth throughout the agri-food value chain.

Implementation will follow a two-phase roadmap. The first phase will focus on building data and technology foundations, while the second will scale proven AI applications across operations.

“This partnership between CP and FPT demonstrates how combining the strengths of two organisations can create tangible value,” said Montri Suwanposri, director and member of the Executive Committee of CPF, and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of C.P. Vietnam.

“By leveraging AI and digital transformation across C.P. Vietnam’s integrated Feed - Farm - Food value chain, from farm to family, we aim to enhance productivity, strengthen food safety, and improve people’s quality of life,” he said.

He added that throughout its 33 years of operations in Vietnam, C.P. Group has remained committed to innovation and sustainable development, and is now ready for a new phase of growth focused on strengthening partnerships and contributing to a more sustainable agri-food industry in both Vietnam and Thailand.

Montri Suwanposri, director and member of the Board of Directors of CPF and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of C.P. Vietnam (left), and Pawalit Ua-amornwanit, CEO of C.P. Vietnam. Photo: C.P. Vietnam

According to Levi Nguyen, CEO of FPT Thailand and FPT Taiwan, AI is becoming increasingly important as agriculture evolves through digital transformation.

“FPT is committed to partnering with CP to build and execute a clear transformation roadmap, from initial exploration to embedding AI as a core organisational capability. Through this collaboration, we aim to integrate AI into key agricultural processes, enhancing productivity, improving decision-making, and driving sustainable growth at scale across Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond,” he said.

Previously, on May 28, CPF and FPT exchanged an MoU at the Thailand-Vietnam Business Forum in Bangkok, attended by Vietnam’s Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

C.P. Vietnam, a member of Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), is one of Vietnam’s leading agri-food companies, operating an integrated Feed - Farm - Food model aligned with international standards to deliver sustainable and high-quality food products.

Sustainability remains central to the company’s long-term strategy, focusing on climate protection, improving quality of life, and advancing sustainable food systems. C.P. Vietnam is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 while continuing to expand renewable energy use and strengthen responsible resource management across its operations.

The company currently operates 12 animal feed mills, two pork slaughterhouses, and six food processing plants, including one of Southeast Asia’s most advanced integrated chicken processing complexes for export, alongside a nationwide network of modern farms across Vietnam.

C.P. Vietnam's three decades of growth and its journey to global dining tables Years of developing a fully integrated production model have enabled CPV Food Binh Phuoc to successfully export processed chicken to Japan. This achievement has served as a springboard for the CPV Food Binh Phuoc complex, and for C.P.Vietnam as a whole, to advance further in its mission to become the “Kitchen of the World”.

C.P. Vietnam accelerates ESG strategy across supply chain C.P. Vietnam held its 2025 Supplier Potential Development Conference with a strong focus on promoting environmental, social, governance (ESG) standards on November 20. The event marked a clear shift from a traditional partner-networking meeting to an in-depth forum on sustainable supply-chain development, gathering more than 100 of the company's strategic suppliers.