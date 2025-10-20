Food Hero Scholarship launched to promote sustainable food development

On October 16, to celebrate World Food Day, the Vietnam Foodbank Network, in collaboration with C.P. Vietnam, Can Tho University, and the Can Tho City Student Association, held the Student Conference on Sustainable Food Development at Can Tho University. The event gathered over 200 students, lecturers, and business representatives from the food, agriculture, and sustainability sectors to explore practical solutions for a safe and environmentally friendly food system.

The conference also marked the launch of the Food Hero Scholarship 2025, a new initiative encouraging students to develop innovative projects that tackle food waste, enhance food security, and promote sustainable food production across Vietnam.

Students shared innovative ideas in food supply chain management, food waste reduction, and raising community awareness on food security in an open forum setting.

The Food Hero Scholarship was established from the Food Hero Awards, a prestigious initiative launched by the Vietnam Foodbank Network in 2023 to honour individuals, enterprises, and organisations that drive efforts to reduce food waste, alleviate hunger, and protect the environment.

This is the first scholarship of its kind in Vietnam, designed to celebrate the spirit of sharing, social responsibility, and creativity for food security, while encouraging students to pursue academic and career paths in agriculture, food, and sustainable development.

The first 30 scholarships were awarded to students of Can Tho University.

"The Food Hero Scholarship is nurturing a generation of students with both professional skills and a deep commitment to sustainable development." said Nguyen Trong Ngu, vice rector of the College of Agriculture, Can Tho University. "We value the support of partners like C.P. Vietnam in inspiring compassion and responsibility among young people."

As a key partner in the scholarship programme, C.P. Vietnam has contributed to the Food Hero Scholarship Fund and actively supported initiatives promoting green food development, reducing food waste, and training future professionals in the agriculture and food sectors.

"Sustainable development is central to all our activities," said Nguyen Quoc Khang, vice president of C.P. Vietnam. "Through the Food Hero Scholarship, we aim to inspire students to carry forward the mission of nurturing life, protecting the environment, and building a greener future. This scholarship offers both financial support and a message of compassion and social responsibility."

Nguyen Hoang Truc Linh, CEO of the Vietnam Foodbank Network, said the Food Hero Scholarship was inspired by the Food Hero Award, which honours organisations, businesses, and individuals contributing to food security and sustainability.

"The scholarship continues the spirit of those who spread humanistic values through food," Linh said. "We value the partnership of C.P. Vietnam, a company recognised for both its expertise and compassion. Collaboration between businesses, universities, and communities will nurture a new generation of students committed to building a sustainable and humane food ecosystem in Vietnam."

The scholarship will be awarded annually at universities nationwide, focusing on students with strong academic performance and innovative ideas in food, agriculture, environment, and community development.

