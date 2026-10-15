Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi honours 13 banks with 2025 STP Awards

October 15, 2026 | 16:01
(0) user say
Citi Vietnam hosted its Financial Institutions Conference and STP Award in Ho Chi Minh City on October 13 and Hanoi on October 14, bringing together leaders and industry professionals from across Vietnam's financial sector to discuss developments in payments, liquidity management, trade finance, AI, data, and financial crime risk.

The conference agenda covered a range of industry topics, including 24/7 payments, Citi Token Services and liquidity management, emerging trends in trade finance, the growing role of AI and data in banking, and evolving financial crime risks and regulatory developments. The programme provided a platform for practical dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across the sector.

Citi honours 13 banks with 2025 STP Awards
Image courtesy of Citi Vietnam

“Financial institutions have played a vital role in supporting Vietnam's economic growth and financial stability. As markets become increasingly interconnected, and client expectations continue to evolve, the ability to move funds efficiently, manage liquidity, support trades, and work collaboratively across the industry is more important than ever,” said Ngo Thi Hong Minh, Vietnam Citi country officer and banking head.

On this occasion, Citi recognised 13 banks with their 2025 Straight Through Processing (STP) Award. The 13 award-winning banks were ACB, Agribank, BIDV, Eximbank, HDBank, MB, Sacombank, SHB, Techcombank, TPBank, Vietcombank, VietinBank, and VPBank.

Each recipient achieved an STP rate of 99.43 per cent or higher, demonstrating outstanding operational efficiency, accuracy, and commitment to payment excellence.

Citi's STP Award recognises financial institutions in Vietnam for excellence in cross-border payment processing, based on straight-through processing performance as well as the quality and professionalism demonstrated in daily payment operations.

The award underscores the important role banks play in enabling seamless cross-border payments and supporting a more efficient financial ecosystem.

“Citi has been part of Vietnam's financial market development journey since 1993. We combine deep local expertise with the strength of our global network to help financial institutions connect with international markets and facilitate cross-border activities. Our commitment is to be a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, bringing expertise, innovation, and dependable execution to support our clients' growth and success,” added Minh.

Citi was named Vietnam's Best Transaction Bank for Financial Institutions by Euromoney in 2026. The recognition reflects Citi's continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions, global connectivity, and industry-leading services to financial institutions in Vietnam.

Citi Foundation launches fourth Global Innovation Challenge Citi Foundation launches fourth Global Innovation Challenge

The Citi Foundation has launched its fourth Global Innovation Challenge to help equip young people with skills for an economy increasingly shaped by AI.
Citi report: Corporates prioritise liquidity as supply chains mature Citi report: Corporates prioritise liquidity as supply chains mature

Citi Institute and Citi's Services business have released a new report examining how corporate priorities are evolving as global supply chains mature.
Citi and HDBank sign MoU to expand banking cooperation Citi and HDBank sign MoU to expand banking cooperation

Citi and HDBank have signed an MoU to expand cooperation across a broad range of banking and financial services.
Citi appoints Michael Zezas as global head of research Citi appoints Michael Zezas as global head of research

Citi announced on October 12 that Michael Zezas will join the firm as its new global head of research. The appointment reinforces Citi’s commitment to investing in research and delivering timely insights to clients.

By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
financial institutions Straight through processing liquidity management trade finance artificial intelligence data management Financial crime risk 2025 STP Awards Citi Token Services

Related Contents

Citi report: Corporates prioritise liquidity as supply chains mature

Citi report: Corporates prioritise liquidity as supply chains mature

Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services

Digital Citizen Stations bring new health services

Citi releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Citi releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Citi raises Vietnam’s 2026 GDP forecast to 8 per cent

Citi raises Vietnam’s 2026 GDP forecast to 8 per cent

Citi: Vietnam’s economy remains resilient in 2026

Citi: Vietnam’s economy remains resilient in 2026

Citi Vietnam marks Global Community Day 2026 in Phu Tho and Lam Dong

Citi Vietnam marks Global Community Day 2026 in Phu Tho and Lam Dong

OPPO launches ColorOS 17 operating system with integrated artificial intelligence

OPPO launches ColorOS 17 operating system with integrated artificial intelligence

HR Path acquires artificial intelligence start-up SnapAI in Paris

HR Path acquires artificial intelligence start-up SnapAI in Paris

French experts share AI and digital governance insights in Hanoi

French experts share AI and digital governance insights in Hanoi

NUS Business School expands artificial intelligence executive programs

NUS Business School expands artificial intelligence executive programs

Aventra Group secures ISO 42001 artificial intelligence certification

Aventra Group secures ISO 42001 artificial intelligence certification

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

Healthcare technology company MIMS expands artificial intelligence data platform

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Orbius Communications launches StarEDGE low earth orbit cloud platform

Orbius Communications launches StarEDGE low earth orbit cloud platform

Kelun Biotech presents oncology study data at ESMO Congress

Kelun Biotech presents oncology study data at ESMO Congress

Rockwell Automation launches CompactLogix 5390 industrial machine controller

Rockwell Automation launches CompactLogix 5390 industrial machine controller

MSI displays NVIDIA MGX servers at OCP Global Summit

MSI displays NVIDIA MGX servers at OCP Global Summit

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020