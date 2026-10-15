Citi honours 13 banks with 2025 STP Awards

The conference agenda covered a range of industry topics, including 24/7 payments, Citi Token Services and liquidity management, emerging trends in trade finance, the growing role of AI and data in banking, and evolving financial crime risks and regulatory developments. The programme provided a platform for practical dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration across the sector.

Image courtesy of Citi Vietnam

“Financial institutions have played a vital role in supporting Vietnam's economic growth and financial stability. As markets become increasingly interconnected, and client expectations continue to evolve, the ability to move funds efficiently, manage liquidity, support trades, and work collaboratively across the industry is more important than ever,” said Ngo Thi Hong Minh, Vietnam Citi country officer and banking head.

On this occasion, Citi recognised 13 banks with their 2025 Straight Through Processing (STP) Award. The 13 award-winning banks were ACB, Agribank, BIDV, Eximbank, HDBank, MB, Sacombank, SHB, Techcombank, TPBank, Vietcombank, VietinBank, and VPBank.

Each recipient achieved an STP rate of 99.43 per cent or higher, demonstrating outstanding operational efficiency, accuracy, and commitment to payment excellence.

Citi's STP Award recognises financial institutions in Vietnam for excellence in cross-border payment processing, based on straight-through processing performance as well as the quality and professionalism demonstrated in daily payment operations.

The award underscores the important role banks play in enabling seamless cross-border payments and supporting a more efficient financial ecosystem.

“Citi has been part of Vietnam's financial market development journey since 1993. We combine deep local expertise with the strength of our global network to help financial institutions connect with international markets and facilitate cross-border activities. Our commitment is to be a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, bringing expertise, innovation, and dependable execution to support our clients' growth and success,” added Minh.

Citi was named Vietnam's Best Transaction Bank for Financial Institutions by Euromoney in 2026. The recognition reflects Citi's continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions, global connectivity, and industry-leading services to financial institutions in Vietnam.

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