AI Rudder launches CALL-E enabling AI agents to make phone calls

SAN FRANCISCO, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – AI Rudder, the Singapore-headquartered company behind more than 80 billion AI calls, has launched CALL-E, which lets AI agents make real phone calls on their users' behalf. CALL-E works inside ChatGPT, in personal AI agents such as Muse, OpenClaw and Hermes Agent, and in AI coding tools such as Claude Code, Codex and Cursor.

Illustration: a personal AI agent makes calls for its user with CALL-E. (Image: AI Rudder)

Personal AI agents are growing fast. Meta's Muse passed five million US downloads in its first three weeks, and Grok Bot, from Elon Musk's SpaceX, reached 400,000 weekly users in its first month. Both are piloting phone calls, and users now try to hand their AI agent the calls they used to make themselves: moving a dinner booking, chasing the dry cleaner.CALL-E is built for those calls. A personal AI agent hands it the errand, and CALL-E makes the call and reports back with proof."The smartest AI model in the world can still fail a phone call. All it takes is one 'mm-hmm'," said Teng Ren, CEO of AI Rudder."Say your AI agent calls a restaurant to move your booking to a specific time. The restaurant host says 'mm-hmm' to agree, and your agent stops mid-sentence, as if she'd asked a question. Then she says, 'Tuesday at... let me check,' and your agent cuts in with 'Great, Tuesday it is,' to a time she did not give. These behaviours are unnatural to a human, so she knows she's talking to AI and hangs up."An AI agent earns the right to speak for us when it reads every 'yes', every pause and every interruption the way a person on the phone would, and answers the way that person would."Approval Before Every Call A call can't be unsent. CALL-E builds an approval step into the product: each call goes ahead only after the user approves that exact plan, so a call nobody approved never rings.Built for Real Phone Conversations Phone calls are messier than chat. People pause halfway through an order number, talk over the agent, or cut in mid-sentence. AI Rudder's engineers handle this in the code around the AI model, which decides what the model hears and what it remembers saying.On the TurnBench Interruption leaderboard, Helm Swift, the AI Rudder model that tells CALL-E when a caller is cutting in, has the joint-lowest false-positive rate of any qualifying model, so it rarely stops talking just because a caller says "yeah" (TurnBench, October 2026).Proof After Every Call An agent can report "Booked for 7pm" and still have misheard the time. So after each call, CALL-E reports what was agreed, how confident it is that it met the goal, and the exact lines from the call that back it up, so the user can check it.Every Call Says Who Is Calling By default, a CALL-E call introduces itself as CALL-E, a voice agent. The user can change what it says, and a pre-check stops a call from posing as the FBI or 911.Regulators are moving the same way. In its 2024 Declaratory Ruling (FCC 24-17), the FCC clarified that AI-generated voices fall within the definition of artificial or prerecorded voices under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, making such calls subject to applicable regulatory requirements, including consent and caller identification obligations. Separately, Article 50 of the EU AI Act requires that people be told they are talking to an AI.Security and Compliance An agent that calls for you carries your phone number and the details of your errand, so the line it uses has to keep both safe. CALL-E runs on the same technology as AI Rudder's enterprise solutions, which are built to meet SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001, alongside GDPR and PDPA requirements. Every call keeps a record from plan to result, with the approval and the evidence attached, so a disputed call can be traced.Availability CALL-E is available at https://www.heycall-e.com/, where new users start with 100 free credits.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.