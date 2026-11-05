Global University Presidents Issue Consensus Declaration on Artificial Intelligence

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2026 – The "Global University Presidents and Leaders Summit 2026", organized by the Hong Kong Association for External Friendship (HKAEF), has successfully concluded. This year's summit achieved fruitful outcomes. Beyond establishing an exchange platform that gathered presidents and senior management from over 50 universities across more than 20 countries and regions to interact and explore collaboration opportunities with local tertiary institutions, participating university presidents reached a vital consensus on the mission of university education in the current era of Artificial Intelligence (AI) before the event concluded. They have released a joint declaration that underscores the importance of liberal arts education to human social development alongside the promotion of AI education.

Bringing together university presidents and senior management from over 50 global institutions to establish a dynamic exchange platform with universities in Hong Kong

Speaking at the summit, Prof. Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, Member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), pointed out that humanity must maintain a leading role in the new AI era, ensuring that ultimate decision-making is never entirely surrendered to AI. The new consensus document released at this year's summit likewise emphasizes that AI education must value technology while remaining firmly human-centric.Universities participating in this year's summit reached a consensus on the mission of university education in the AI age and jointly issued a joint declaration prior to the event's closing. As university leaders, they committed to advancing education that is both inclusive and future-oriented, alongside responsible innovation. Upholding the rule of law while nurturing a diverse civilization and an industry-academia-research integrated innovation ecosystem that prioritizes human well-being, they will advocate for the human-value-oriented responsible development of AI and uphold high standards of corporate social responsibility. While vigorously promoting AI education and leading its advancement, they will deeply keep in mind the significance of liberal arts education for the development of human society."Global University Presidents and Leaders Summit 2026" stands as Hong Kong's most premier educational event of the year. In addition to discussing higher education topics centered around the Northern Metropolis University Town, the summit hosted parallel sessions addressing the legal system and youth development, creating a cross-disciplinary and cross-generational forum.Boasting a stellar lineup, the summit once again received the full support of the University Grants Committee and the active participation of 10 local universities. Internationally, presidents and senior executives from over 50 universities across more than 20 countries and regions across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Belt and Road nations traveled specifically to Hong Kong to attend and share insights. Participating institutions included the University of Cambridge (UK), Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), Athens University of Economics and Business (Greece), and Umm Al-Qura University (Saudi Arabia), among many others. This timely platform fosters new opportunities for inter-institutional cooperation while allowing overseas university leaders to witness firsthand Hong Kong's extraordinary educational achievements and superior systems as well as its global vision, telling the good "Hong Kong Education" story effectively.Following the practice of the inaugural event, this year's summit also invited overseas university management to nominate an outstanding student representative to join the delegation. This enables students to experience Hong Kong's opportunities, development, and internationalized faculty firsthand, thereby strengthening Hong Kong's "Study in Hong Kong" brand.Complementing the education forum, the second day of the summit featured two specialized parallel sessions. The legal parallel session concentrated on how "One Country, Two Systems" contributes to China's overall national development, Hong Kong's positioning as an international legal hub along the Belt and Road, dedicated legislation for the development of the Northern Metropolis, and how legal professionals from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area can "go global" together.Key speakers included Prof. Guiguo Wang, President of the Academy of International Strategy and Law of Zhejiang University; President of International Academy of the Belt and Road Initiatives; Dr. Cheung Kwok-kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR; Prof. Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, HKSAR Legislative Council Member; Prof. Teresa Cheng, Secretary General of The International Organization for Mediation; Ms Sophie Zhou, Vice President of the Guangdong Lawyers Association; and Prof. Alex Fan Hoi-kit, HKSAR Legislative Council Member and President of the Hainan International Arbitration Court, alongside numerous scholars and legal representatives from Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland, and the Belt and Road countries. They discussed from multi-faceted perspectives how Hong Kong can leverage the unique advantages of its legal system under "One Country, Two Systems." Discussions centered on investment protections under the Basic Law, dedicated legal arrangements for the Northern Metropolis development, the appeal of Hong Kong's common law system to overseas investors, and Hong Kong's role as an international mediation and arbitration center.Another parallel session was staged -- a youth forum themed "Intergenerational High-level Talent Dialogue", and it was well attended by young attendees from overseas, Chinese Mainland, and Hong Kong. The Olympic fencing gold medalist and HKSAR Legislative Council Member Ms Vivian Kong inspired attendees by sharing her personal journey of pursuing dreams through perseverance and determination. Laurence Brahm (author of) also shared his engaging personal story of chasing the Chinese Dream.The summit featured a stellar lineup of keynote speakers. Aside from scholars from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, and abroad, five key HKSAR Government Bureau chiefs served as key speakers. These senior government officials delivered presentations on topics related to Northern Metropolis development, industry-academia collaboration across local tertiary institutions, and human capital, effectively communicating the concept of the Northern Metropolis and its University Town to international audiences. Additionally, business representatives were invited to attend and speak, bringing government, industry, academia, research, and investment sectors together to collaborate. Their collaborative dialogue helped accelerate business sector's participation in the development of the Northern Metropolis and drive the commercialisation of university scientific research outputs.Furthermore, Vuk Jeremic, President of the United Nations General Assembly (2012–2013), was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the High Table Dinner titledbroadening attendees' worldview and delivering significant insights.For the detailed program schedule and speaker list of the two-day summit, please visit:https://www.gupls.com.hk/en.The summit's photos can be downloaded from this link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OdUhldhve9XoN2oUn6R0WOcuRnSS4wLv?usp=sharing

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