Carlsberg Vietnam values long-term investment

As Vietnam deepens economic cooperation with the Nordic countries, attention is turning to how international investment can contribute more broadly to the country’s development. Alongside production capacity, its lasting value lies in the productivity, expertise, and business capabilities it helps build locally.

These priorities shaped discussions at the Nordic–Vietnam Business Summit 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29, where Carlsberg Vietnam participated as a strategic partner.

Organised by NordCham Vietnam and its partners within the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, the summit explored how stronger international ties can support investment, technology cooperation, and sustainable growth.

Peter Wachenschwanz, senior director of Integrated Supply Chain at Carlsberg Vietnam, joins the leadership dialogue on the next chapter of Nordic–Vietnam cooperation at the Nordic–Vietnam Business Summit 2026. Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Representing Carlsberg Vietnam, Peter Wachenschwanz, senior director of Integrated Supply Chain, joined representatives from APM Terminals and Phuc Sinh Corporation in a leadership dialogue.

Carlsberg brought the perspective of a long-term Danish investor, demonstrating how continued investment in operational efficiency, sustainability, and local capabilities can strengthen its business while contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable growth.

Building momentum

The summit followed Vietnam’s state visit to Denmark from October 19-21, marking 55 years of diplomatic relations and the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared priorities in investment, technology, and the green transition provide a stronger foundation for businesses to develop projects with long-term value.

For Carlsberg, the visit provided an occasion to reaffirm Vietnam’s importance as one of the group’s key growth markets. Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen participated in high-level discussions with Vietnam’s senior leadership and presented Letters of Intent to the chairmen of the people’s committees of Hue and Danang, outlining investment and development intentions for 2026–2031.

These include approximately $65 million in intended investment at Phu Bai Brewery in Hue, focused on modernising production, advancing digital and green transformation, improving resource efficiency, and strengthening quality, food safety, and supply chain capabilities.

In Danang, the company’s intentions encompass commercial development, digital transformation, operational modernisation, and more efficient, sustainable logistics, alongside environmental and community initiatives. Subject to relevant approvals, these plans would build on Carlsberg’s established presence in Central Vietnam and strengthen its manufacturing and commercial capabilities in the region.

Wachenschwanz shared during the discussion, “Long-term investment creates lasting value when technology, people, and partnerships develop together. For Carlsberg Vietnam, the next phase is about building on our expanded capacity to operate more efficiently and sustainably. Combining our global experience with Vietnamese expertise helps us strengthen our business while contributing to Vietnam’s long-term competitiveness.”

Putting cooperation into practice

Carlsberg Vietnam’s Phu Bai Brewery provides a practical example of how sustained investment can support production growth alongside improvements in operational performance.

The nearly $90 million expansion, inaugurated in August 2025, increased annual capacity by more than 50 per cent, making Phu Bai the largest beer production site in Carlsberg Asia and strengthening Vietnam’s role within the group’s regional operations.

Alongside this growth, the new brewing line uses approximately 20 per cent less water and 15 per cent less energy than its predecessor. The brewery’s rooftop solar project is expected to supply up to 10 per cent of its electricity needs, supporting the transition to renewable energy. Real-time performance dashboards help teams monitor line efficiency and maintain consistent quality, while a fully electric forklift fleet and AI-enabled cameras support cleaner and safer operations.

Phu Bai Brewery in Hue, where Carlsberg’s nearly $90 million expansion strengthened production capabilities and established the site as the group’s largest brewery in Asia. Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Creating value

The discussion also addressed how the benefits of investment can extend through domestic supply chains. Wachenschwanz, emphasised the importance of looking beyond the brewery gate and working with local suppliers and logistics partners to strengthen efficiency, quality, and sustainable practices.

For Nordic–Vietnam cooperation, these relationships offer a practical route to connect international technology and operating experience with Vietnamese business capabilities. Knowledge sharing, technical cooperation, and skills development can help local partners meet evolving requirements and participate more effectively in international supply chains.

Realising these opportunities requires predictable policies, clear implementation requirements, and effective coordination between businesses and authorities. These conditions help companies move from investment intentions to viable projects and coordinate improvements across manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

After more than three decades in Vietnam, Carlsberg aims to build on its established manufacturing presence and long-standing local relationships through continued investment in operations, people, and partnerships. This approach connects its growth ambitions with Vietnam’s development and brings its purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow to life.

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