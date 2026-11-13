LITE-ON opens first phase of Quang Ninh factory

The ceremony was held on November 12, with AMATA City Halong represented by Sadoshima Shiro, executive advisor of AMATA Corporation PCL and former ambassador of Japan to Thailand; Sudo Osama, deputy CEO of AMATA VN PCL; and Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of AMATA City Halong, along with other leaders.

Photo: AMATA PLC

The LITEON Quang Ninh Factory project is being developed on approximately 30 hectares at Song Khoai Industrial Park, Hiep Hoa ward, Quang Ninh province, with total registered investment of $690 million.

Construction of the project began in March 2025, and it is planned to comprise three manufacturing plants and an office building. Phase 1 has a building footprint of approximately 59,800 square metres and a total floor area exceeding 214,000sq.m, supported by modern infrastructure and production lines.

The inauguration of the first phase marks a significant milestone in the project’s implementation, laying the foundation for LITEON to further expand its manufacturing capacity and business operations in Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Sadoshima Shiro, executive advisor of AMATA Corporation PCL and former Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, said, “At AMATA, we understand that our relationship with an investor continues long after construction is completed. As factory operations begin, reliable infrastructure, and responsive coordination become part of everyday business. Our team looks forward to continuing to work closely with LITEON, listening to your operational needs and coordinating with the relevant partners to support your long-term development at AMATA City Halong.”

LITEON has been operating in Vietnam since 2013 and currently runs two factories in Haiphong city, employing more than 9,000 people.

The facilities specialise in manufacturing and supplying technology products to international markets. Building on its established operations, the investment in Quang Ninh will further expand the group's manufacturing footprint and strengthen its presence in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Anson Chiu, chairman of LITEON Technology, described the inauguration of the first phase of the Quang Ninh factory as an important milestone in the group's investment and development in Vietnam, contributing to the expansion of its global manufacturing network.

"LITEON has received active support from the Quang Ninh city authorities throughout the project's implementation, helping facilitate investment and construction," he said. "This support provides further impetus for the group to proceed with the second and third phases as scheduled. The factory will focus on manufacturing smart human-machine interface peripherals, including computer mice and keyboards, as well as power solutions for data centres."

Chiu noted that LITEON's investment in Quang Ninh went beyond building a manufacturing facility, reflecting the group's commitment to accompanying the locality in its development and creating sustainable long-term value.

Le Van Anh, Vice Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee and head of Quang Ninh Economic Zones Management Authority, said the LITEON Quang Ninh Factory was significant to the city's industrial development orientation going forward.

"The decision by an internationally recognised technology group to select Quang Ninh for a large-scale investment in electronics and high-tech manufacturing has been a positive outcome and is part of the city's efforts to modernise its industrial structure," he said.

The project is expected to provide a foundation for the development of an electronics manufacturing ecosystem, supporting industries, and new supply chains in the locality.

Photo: AMATA PLC

Building on its existing manufacturing operations in Haiphong, the Quang Ninh facility will help strengthen LITEON's production capabilities in Vietnam across computer components, peripheral devices, networking equipment, power solutions, and other electronic products.

The expansion is also expected to generate substantial additional recruitment demand in the coming years, creating employment opportunities for workers in Quang Ninh and neighbouring localities.

The company is now set to focus on recruiting and training engineers, technicians, and skilled workers, contributing to the development of a workforce capable of supporting the high-tech manufacturing sector.

Photo: AMATA PLC

Under the project's investment roadmap, LITEON plans to complete the second phase in 2028 and the entire project by 2030.

Once all phases are fully implemented, the combined designed production capacity is expected to support future growth, providing a foundation for expanding supply capabilities and strengthening Vietnam's position within the group's global manufacturing network.

Beyond increasing production scale, the company intends to accelerate automation, digitalise production management, optimise supply chains, and enhance workforce capabilities.

LITEON also regards efficient resource utilisation, environmental responsibility, and engagement with local communities as essential pillars of its long-term growth strategy.

The inauguration of the first phase of the Quang Ninh factory marks the launch of a major investment and raises expectations for LITEON and AMATA City Halong's contributions to the electronics industry, employment, and local socioeconomic development in the years ahead.

Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP Lite-On Technology Group broke ground on its highly anticipated Lite-On Quang Ninh factory in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 18.

Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers Amata City Ha Long participated in the Vietnam-China (Guangxi) Trade, Investment Promotion and Business Matching Conference, organised by the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Guangxi Department of Commerce.

Lite-On Technology to inject additional $149 million into Vietnam Taiwanese electronics maker Lite-On Technology plans to inject an additional $149 million into its wholly owned subsidiaries in Vietnam to expand production capacity and strengthen its manufacturing footprint.