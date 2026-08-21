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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Carlsberg Asia partners with RedNote for regional digital marketing campaign

August 21, 2026 | 10:50
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Beverage brand Carlsberg Asia partnered with social platform RedNote on 20 August 2026, launching its regional "Cheers from the Origin" digital marketing campaign featuring actor Shawn Dou.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2026 - Carlsberg Asia is deepening its partnership with RedNote, China's leading social commerce platform, through the digital campaign "Cheers from the Origin" （丹麥碰杯時刻）. The collaboration expands reach and strengthens engagement with modern consumers across key Asia markets, including Hong Kong, China; Singapore; Malaysia; and Vietnam.

Building on the strategic partnership framework established with RedNote last year, Carlsberg Asia is charting a long-term digital acceleration journey by combining Carlsberg's premium portfolio with RedNote's social commerce capabilities, data insights, and creator network. The collaboration is piloting new ways to reach Chinese-speaking, digitally savvy consumers and convert online engagement into on-the-ground bar and restaurant visits and e-commerce conversions.
Carlsberg Asia partners with RedNote on "Cheers from the Origin", featuring award-winning Chinese actor Shawn Dou on a journey to explore Carlsberg's origins in Copenhagen.
Carlsberg Asia partners with RedNote on "Cheers from the Origin", featuring award-winning Chinese actor Shawn Dou on a journey to explore Carlsberg's origins in Copenhagen.

Starring award-winning Chinese actor Shawn Dou （窦骁）, "Cheers from the Origin" brings Carlsberg's 179 years of heritage and brand philosophy to life through a cinematic hero film and a series of online-to-offline (O2O) beer experiences co-created with RedNote in each local market.

Arindam Varanasi, Commercial Vice President, Carlsberg Asia, "This campaign marks a pivotal milestone in our Asia Digital Acceleration Program. 'Cheers from the Origin' demonstrates our partnership-led approach to linking our premium product portfolio with digitally engaged consumers, scaling online-to-offline conversion, and driving sustainable, long-term value for our brands and our business."

Dodo Kwong, Regional Head, Asia Global Business Solutions, RedNote, further added, "Our continued partnership with Carlsberg shows how a heritage brand can thrive on RED, a platform built around community and discovery. Through authentic storytelling and the power of our creator network, we guide consumers to new places, new food pairings and new ways to enjoy Carlsberg, converting social engagement into real-world visits and measurable brand impact."

Shawn Dou Traces Carlsberg's Rich Heritage The "Cheers from the Origin" campaign opens at the Home of Carlsberg in Copenhagen, moving from the historic brewery and museum to the Carlsberg Research Laboratory, where the brand's past and present come to life. Experiencing the story firsthand, Shawn becomes Carlsberg's narrator, guiding consumers through original details that spotlight brewing craftsmanship and open-innovation mindset that has shared breakthroughs across the industry many years ago. Highlights include an expansive product collection that ranges from global favourites to limited Chinese New Year editions for Asia markets, plus a playful search for the world's smallest toast, a 12mm miniature about the size of a grain of rice with a single drop of Carlsberg 0.0 beer. The journey also celebrates Carlsberg's pursuit of perfection, where Shawn learns the perfect serve to build a creamy head and release aroma. The film leaves viewers with heritage they can feel, quality they can trust, and a premium beer experience ready for every drinking occasion in Asia.

Cheers with Carlsberg: From Social Discovery to Real-World Beer Experiences
Through the campaign with RedNote, Carlsberg Asia invites consumers across Hong Kong, China; Singapore; Malaysia; and Vietnam to discover the brand's origin story and celebrate their own Cheers moments.
Through the campaign with RedNote, Carlsberg Asia invites consumers across Hong Kong, China; Singapore; Malaysia; and Vietnam to discover the brand's origin story and celebrate their own Cheers moments.

From now until 9 October 2026, Carlsberg Asia is amplifying its origin story and driving on-the-ground visits across key Asia markets through culturally relevant occasions and content creator partnerships on RedNote. The O2O campaign invites consumers, both travellers and locals, to explore a curated trail of premium bars and restaurants where great taste meets local culture.

Through an interactive daily mission in the RedNote app, consumers can check in at featured pages and spots, unlock exclusive perks, and share their Cheers moment(#丹麥碰杯時刻) in real time. Each market's bar trail is anchored by "The Perfect Serve", a nod to Carlsberg's heritage and quality from the origin to Asia. Completing missions earns points toward exclusive rewards including Carlsberg x Liverpool jersey, photo autograph of Shawn Dou, or a limited-edition Heipi Vacation Potato Captain plush.

Carlsberg Asia is tapping RedNote's user-generated content engine and advanced targeting capabilities to reach digitally savvy consumers, driving online and offline brand discovery and conversion.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Carlsberg Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Carlsberg Asia RedNote digital marketing

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