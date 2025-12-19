VAL inaugurates second production line to meet domestic animal feed demand

Together with Line 1, which has been in operation since 2011, VAL's total crushing capacity now reaches 7,800 tonnes per day, solidifying its position as one of the largest soybean crushing complexes in Southeast Asia.

At full capacity, both crushing lines will annually process 2.6 million tonnes of soybeans and produce nearly two million tonnes of soybean meal, meeting approximately 30 per cent of Vietnam's domestic animal feed demand.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; Rajpal Singh, Ambassador of Singapore to Vietnam; Anne Benjaminson, deputy principle officer, US Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City; Kuok Khoon Hong, chairman and CEO of Wilmar International Limited; Greg Heckman, CEO of Bunge; along and local government leaders, strategic partners, and members of the boards of management of Bunge, Wilmar, and VAL.

A joint venture between Bunge and Wilmar, leading firms in agricultural products, VAL is focused on oilseed processing and the supply of food and feed products.

The commissioning of the second soybean crushing line marks a major milestone in VAL's journey of innovation and expansion, reaffirming the company's role in strengthening Vietnam's food and feed ingredient security.

Located on an 11.2-hectare site in the strategic industrial hub of Phu My 1 Industrial Park, the VAL complex is purpose-built to elevate efficiency and ensure superior product quality.

The facility features eight high-capacity storage silos with a total capacity of 120,000 tonnes, equipped with fully automated temperature and humidity control systems to maintain freshness, nutrient stability, and optimal processing conditions.

With an investment exceeding $100 million, the new line is engineered to leading international standards, integrating full automation with real-time quality monitoring and control systems.

These cutting-edge innovations optimise operational efficiency, conserve energy, ensure consistent product quality, and maintain the highest safety and environmental standards.

Integrating advanced technologies from global leaders such as Desmet and Crown, the facility features fully automated processes from cleaning, dehulling, and flaking to conditioning and extraction.

Smart sensors, combined with NIR analysis, continuously monitor parameters, minimising deviations and ensuring consistent product quality.

Operations adhere to stringent international standards, including HACCP, HALAL, KOSHER, ISO 22000:2018, ISO 14001:2015, FSSC ver.6, and OSHA, thereby ensuring food safety, transparent traceability, and environmental responsibility.

For customers, VAL commits to on-time delivery, and fully traceable soybean meal with a freshness advantage, a direct result of its localised production that bypasses the two-month sea voyage typically required for international imports.

In addition to supplying Vietnam's livestock sector, the facility is expected to produce more than 500,000 tonnes of crude soybean oil annually, catering to both domestic consumption and export markets.

This capacity will enhance Vietnam's position among the region's key soybean oil exporters, with strong access to major markets such as South Korea.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, said, "Today's inauguration ceremony stands as vivid testimony to the trust of international investors in Ho Chi Minh City's robust and sustainable development prospects. The new plant is expected to become one of the major agricultural processing projects in Southeast Asia. It will feature modern production lines that meet stringent environmental standards and align with the city's orientation towards high-tech agricultural development."

“I firmly believe that, with its strategic location in Phu My ward, together with its capacity to supply around 30 per cent of the soybean meal market for the animal feed industry, this project will play an important role in ensuring food security, reducing supply chain risks, and stabilising production costs for the livestock sector. It will also increase budget revenue, creating thousands of stable, high-income jobs, thereby improving the livelihoods of residents and fostering the city's sustainable growth,” he noted.

The newly inaugurated line is in alignment with VAL's long-standing commitment to green growth and responsible development.

The facility incorporates heat-recovery systems to reduce energy consumption, closed-loop water recycling systems to minimise discharge, and continuous automation to reduce workplace risks.

VAL also fosters a strong safety culture through regular training courses across all operations. By prioritising efficiency, sustainability, and safety, VAL continues to expand its production capabilities while strengthening its responsibility to the environment, the community, and future generations.

Sharing the company's long-term direction, Nguyen Minh Vi, VAL's general director, said, “The commissioning of our second soybean crushing line marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term strategy to expand production capacity and meet growing demand in both domestic and international markets.

With one of the region's most integrated and technologically advanced production complexes, guided by a strong commitment to sustainability, VAL is confident in our ability to deliver meaningful value to our partners and communities, contributing to the development of a modern, self-reliant, and sustainable livestock sector.”

Looking ahead, VAL is committed to expanding production capacity and creating long-term value that contributes to building a self-reliant and prosperous food and livestock ecosystem for Vietnam within the global supply chain.

