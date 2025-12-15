Corporate

National Assembly approves Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project

December 15, 2025 | 18:02
(0) user say
The National Assembly has approved the Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project, set to open in 2029, boosting connectivity between Hanoi and Laos.
National Assembly approves Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project

The Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway will link Hanoi with Vientiane and connect to the Eastern North–South Expressway and Ho Chi Minh Highway. The route is a key infrastructure project with strategic importance for socioeconomic development, national defence, and regional and international transport integration.

The integrated East-West transportation route is expected to meet the growing transportation needs and provide new impetus and space for development.

Once completed, the expressway will connect the two capitals and also link with the Eastern North-South Expressway and the Ho Chi Minh Highway, thereby enhancing competitiveness, boosting socioeconomic development of the region and related localities, and contributing to the achievement of development goals and strategies according to the Party's Resolution.

The National Assembly also agreed to invest in approximately 60km of expressway within Nghe An province through public investment, divided into 10 component projects.

The project applies advanced and modern technologies, ensuring safety, consistency, quality, and efficiency; it encourages the application of high technology in construction organisation and adaptation to climate change. During operation, the expressway will implement electronic toll collection without stopping.

The preliminary land requirement for the venture is approximately 648 hectares, including about 223ha of rice paddy land, 368ha of forest land, and about 57ha of other land types as stipulated by the Land Law.

The area of forest land slated for conversion to other purposes is approximately 354ha, including about 180ha of upstream protection forest. Land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement will be carried out in one go according to the planned scale of the entire route.

The preliminary total investment for the undertaking is approximately VND24 trillion ($958 million), using state budget funds, including increased central government revenue in 2024, and central and local government budgets for the period 2026-2030.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2026 and be completed in 2029. The commissioning phase is planned to begin in the same year.

Over 6.2 billion USD needed for expanding North-South expressway Over 6.2 billion USD needed for expanding North-South expressway

The Ministry of Construction has proposed expanding the 1,144-km eastern wing of North-South expressway from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City from four to six lanes
Government pushes to complete four expressway projects in 2025 Government pushes to complete four expressway projects in 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh led a government delegation to the central province of Binh Dinh on June 7 to work with local authorities, contractors, and investors working on four expressway projects, seeking solutions to complete them in 2025.
Jump in infrastructure spending offers bright prospects for contractors Jump in infrastructure spending offers bright prospects for contractors

The transport infrastructure boom is unlocking strong growth prospects for major construction contractors as massive public investment fuels long-term demand.

By Nguyen Kim

