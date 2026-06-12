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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AWS and TikTok seek digital business opportunities in Vietnam

June 12, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Amazon Web Services and TikTok Vietnam are seeking new cooperation opportunities in cloud computing infrastructure, digital transformation, and the digital ecosystem in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Duc Long met with Annabel Lee, director for ASEAN Public Policy, Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Hanoi on June 11 to discuss investment directions in cloud computing infrastructure and the digital ecosystem in Vietnam.

AWS and TikTok seek digital business opportunities in Vietnam
The MST discussed cooperation opportunities with AWS. Photo: The MST

During the meeting, Annabel Lee discussed various issues related to connectivity infrastructure, investment incentives, taxes, cybersecurity, and the legal environment for cloud computing activities. The AWS representative expressed desire to continue receiving support and guidance from the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) to encourage initiative implementation.

Deputy Minister Long acknowledged AWS's proposals and stated that the MST would support their forwarding to relevant ministries and agencies for research and consideration within their respective jurisdictions. The deputy minister stated that Vietnam encourages large-scale, high-tech initiatives that contribute to promoting digital transformation and developing the national digital infrastructure.

AWS and TikTok seek digital business opportunities in Vietnam
Annabel Lee, director for ASEAN Public Policy, AWS. Photo: The MST

The deputy minister expressed his hope that AWS will invest in cloud computing infrastructure in Vietnam and support the formation of a large technology ecosystem, attracting international and domestic businesses, digital solution developers, and the innovation community to participate in its development.

In line with this direction, the AWS representative pledged to cooperate closely with Vietnamese partners and authorities to realise the goal of building a sustainable digital ecosystem that brings long-term value to the economy.

Earlier on June 9, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui Hoang Phuong held a meeting with general director of TikTok Vietnam, Nguyen Lam Thanh, to discuss cooperation directions in the fields of digital transformation, digital communication, and digital content development in Vietnam.

AWS and TikTok seek digital business opportunities in Vietnam
Bui Hoang Phuong, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology and Nguyen Lam Thanh, general director of TikTok Vietnam, met on June 9. Photo: The MST

At the meeting, Bui Hoang Phuong said the Vietnamese government is particularly interested in promoting science, technology, and digital transformation. Key areas of cooperation include strengthening coordination in managing and monitoring content on digital platforms, especially AI-generated content; improving communication and digital skills for citizens and businesses; and supporting businesses in applying digital technology, developing the digital economy, and replicating effective digital transformation models.

TikTok Vietnam general director Nguyen Lam Thanh stated that TikTok wishes to collaborate with the MST in communicating about digital transformation, digital technology, and the digital economy.

Both sides agreed to continue exchanging views and researching specific cooperation programmes to support digital transformation, develop the digital economy, and enhance digital capacity for the community in the upcoming time.

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By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
Vietnam AWS TIkTok Vietnam cloud computing digital transformation digital ecosystem digital content development

Themes: Digital Transformation

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