US businesses urge legal reforms for AI, data, and cloud computing

During a meeting with the Central Committee for Policy and Strategy in Hanoi on April 15, a US business delegation also proposed mechanisms to support the testing of new technologies and expand policy space for innovation.

Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

Pham Duc Long, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, said, "Resolution 57 of the Politburo identifies science, technology, and digital transformation as areas for much-needed innovation, in which institutions need to become a competitive advantage to promote development."

"Vietnam is accelerating legal reforms to create a favourable environment for businesses," said Deputy Minister Pham Duc Long. "In 2025, the science and technology sector amended eight laws and enacted two new laws, while shifting from a management mindset focused on strict control to a more flexible approach, ready to adjust policies according to practical realities, especially for new technology fields."

Pham Duc Long, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology. Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

Policies on AI are being developed based on risk-based management to foster innovation, with regulations shifting from pre-approval to post-approval and clear definitions for high-risk AI systems.

In the areas of data, digital services, data centres, and cloud computing, the Ministry of Science and Technology is researching policies to facilitate development while ensuring effective state management, and will continue to review and address issues as they arise during implementation.

Brian McFeeters, interim president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council. Photo: Ministry of Science and Technology

Brian McFeeters, interim president and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council, said, "US businesses are looking to bring technology, capital, expertise, and long-term partnerships to Vietnam."

"The US business community is interested in Vietnam's Resolution 57 and believes there is still much room for cooperation in the fields of science, technology, and innovation," he added.

"With an investment of approximately $1 trillion annually in research and development, US businesses have the potential to contribute to the development of science, technology, and digital transformation in Vietnam," McFeeters said.

At the meeting, the Central Policy and Strategy Committee welcomed the proposals from US businesses and said it would continue coordinating with ministries and agencies to refine policies and improve the investment environment. The aim is to ensure greater stability, transparency, and convenience for businesses operating long-term in Vietnam.

50 leading US businesses to visit Vietnam A high-level business delegation, including 50 top US businesses, will visit Vietnam from March 18–21 to explore investment opportunities.

Washington trade mission set to explore collaboration opportunities The Washington State Office of the Governor is leading a delegation of about 46 businesses, government, port, industry, and education leaders on a five-day trade mission in Vietnam on April 8-12.

Vietnam remains attractive destination for US businesses Ramachandran AS, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City told Bich Ngoc that the business trip paid by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to the United States signals the vital partner of Vietnam in the region and strengthens Vietnam's position as an attractive destination for US businesses.