Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam

This adds to the $1.95 million already announced to assist those impacted by Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo.

Typhoon Kalmaegi has tragically killed six people in Vietnam, after weeks of record rainfall and intense flooding in central regions which claimed 50 lives and destroyed homes, businesses, and livelihoods.

Australia expressed deep sorrow at the tragic loss of life and destruction. Australia’s support will be delivered via the Australian Humanitarian Partnership, in close collaboration with the government of Vietnam. The contribution will ensure that the most vulnerable, including women, children, and people with disabilities, can access life-saving assistance.

Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird said, “As a comprehensive strategic partner, we have responded swiftly to Vietnam’s appeal for support. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with local partners to ensure our assistance reaches those who need it most.”

“Australia is determined to provide support where it is needed most. We are working with partners to deliver assistance and help communities rebuild,” she added.