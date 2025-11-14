Corporate

Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam

November 14, 2025 | 17:47
(0) user say
Australia is providing an additional $520,000 in humanitarian assistance to support communities in central Vietnam affected by Typhoon Fengshen and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

This adds to the $1.95 million already announced to assist those impacted by Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo.

Australia provides further $520,000 in typhoon aid to Vietnam

Typhoon Kalmaegi has tragically killed six people in Vietnam, after weeks of record rainfall and intense flooding in central regions which claimed 50 lives and destroyed homes, businesses, and livelihoods.

Australia expressed deep sorrow at the tragic loss of life and destruction. Australia’s support will be delivered via the Australian Humanitarian Partnership, in close collaboration with the government of Vietnam. The contribution will ensure that the most vulnerable, including women, children, and people with disabilities, can access life-saving assistance.

Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird said, “As a comprehensive strategic partner, we have responded swiftly to Vietnam’s appeal for support. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with local partners to ensure our assistance reaches those who need it most.”

“Australia is determined to provide support where it is needed most. We are working with partners to deliver assistance and help communities rebuild,” she added.

Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons
Australia contributing to Vietnam's digital ambitions
Vietnam-Australia alliance drives biosecurity innovation in pig farming
Australia backs global unity against rising cybercrime threat

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
australia typhoon

