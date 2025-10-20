Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

With your years of experience working at the UN, how do you assess the importance of cybersecurity issues in the UN’s activities?

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Gillian Bird

UN discussions on cyber have evolved significantly over the last 20 years, as states have deepened their understanding of how existing international law applies to cyberspace and have developed the UN framework for responsible state behaviour in cyberspace. This framework comprises international law, norms, confidence-building measures, and capacity-building efforts.

The framework is critical as we are seeing states increasingly exert power and influence in cyberspace. Therefore, it is essential that the UN clearly articulate the rules and norms to promote and maintain international peace and security.

Moreover, this foundation is also essential to encourage an open, secure, stable, and accessible cyberspace for all. We welcome the recent agreement to establish a new permanent UN global mechanism on cyber to institutionalise intergovernmental discussions and to uphold and advance the framework for responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

What is the significance of Vietnam being chosen as the venue for the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi on October 25?

This will be the first time a UN Convention will be signed in Vietnam, a reflection of Vietnam’s strong commitment to multilateralism, which Australia welcomes and has been pleased to support for many years. The convention is the first UN endorsed instrument addressing cybercrime and electronic evidence. Strong membership would harmonise and uplift global responses to combatting cybercrime, and would support international crime cooperation.

Vietnam’s leadership in the development of the convention demonstrates Vietnam’s intention of becoming a leader in combatting cybercrime, both in the region and internationally.

Australia looks forward to attending the signing ceremony. We are supporting the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to support Pacific Island country attendance at the ceremony; supporting countries in the region to implement the convention within their own legal framework.

What lessons can Vietnam learn from this approach to implement digital transformation and develop digital assets, while effectively protecting users and investors?

Australia recognises Vietnam’s digital transformation ambitions, including enhancing its cybersecurity framework, including the establishment of the National Cyber Security Association, the Vietnam Computer Emergency Response Team, and the National Cyber Security Monitoring Centre.

Australia is investing in cybersecurity, not only at a government level, but also for private infrastructure operators to understand cybersecurity threats and how to mitigate, prepare for and respond to these threats. The National Office of Cybersecurity is the Australian government’s unique central coordination hub for managing the consequences of cybersecurity incidences across both government and industry.

Australia’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is also a key part in the development of our digital asset market. The DTA leads the government’s digital transformation efforts, and provides leadership, investment advice, and oversight to drive digital transformation that provides opportunity, but also protects its users.

The DTA has initiatives such as a data and digital government strategy, which sets out five key missions to guide the Australian Public Services’ data and digital capabilities. We have previously had the DTA visit Vietnam to share experiences and support Vietnam’s digital transformation journey.

Cybersecurity cooperation involves a legal framework, governance capacity, and multi-sectoral coordination. Which sectors should Vietnam and Australia prioritise to create a foundation for a safe digital environment?

Protection of critical infrastructure is a key element under Australia’s cybersecurity strategy. This focus is increasingly vital as our societies become more digitally interconnected and reliant on essential services such as energy, water, transport, and telecommunications.

However, governments cannot tackle this problem on their own. Protecting critical infrastructure requires a strong partnership between government agencies and private sector operators.

In Australia, we foster a collaborative approach and encourage operators to assess and manage their own cybersecurity risks while working closely with government to share insights, improve resilience, and respond to emerging threats. This partnership helps build trust and ensures that cybersecurity measures are both practical and effective.

By focusing on its critical infrastructure sector, Vietnam can bolster its digital ecosystem, while still promoting innovation. A shared focus on critical infrastructure protection, supported by public-private collaboration, will be essential.

Shortage of high-quality labour is considered an impediment in ensuring cybersecurity. Can you share Australia’s role in supporting Vietnam in training people?

Australia’s cybersecurity strategy outlines a pathway to ensuring we have a skilled workforce that can pioneer work in cybersecurity, it sets out how to grow and expand our skills pipeline, improve the diversity of cyber workforce, and professionalise domestic cyber workforce.

The country is also providing support in Southeast Asia through our SEA-PAC Cyber initiative to develop their local cyber workforces. In addition, a ‘hackathon’ that we are working on with RMIT for the sidelines of the UN Cybercrime Convention aims to get young people across Southeast Asia to innovate on dealing with cybercrime.

How do you expect Vietnam-Australia cooperation in cybersecurity to contribute to regional security, when cyber threats are increasingly cross-border and directly related to trust in the digital economy?

Australia looks forward to deepening our cooperation with Vietnam on cybersecurity issues following the recent signing of the bilateral MoU on cyber affairs and critical technology cooperation in August.

Australia is seeking to remain at the forefront of the global response to cybercrime, as well as continuing to work on cybersecurity issues in the region. Through the aforementioned SEA-PAC Cyber programme, we co-funded a workshop focusing on cybercrime in the ASEAN region.

We are committed to working with Vietnam on cyber capacity building, both in Vietnam and in the region, and working together on shaping, upholding, and defending international cyber norms, rules, and standards, including through the UN Cybercrime Convention.

The launch of the Australia-Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre in June is another key example of our cyber cooperation. The centre is a dynamic hub that will drive digital transformation and foster technological and industry innovation and is a demonstration of Australia and Vietnam collaborating on digital connectivity and cybersecurity issues.

This spirit of cooperation will help craft a secure and accessible digital economy, drive sustainable economic growth, protect both our national security, and will contribute to international stability.

