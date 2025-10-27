Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Australia backs global unity against rising cybercrime threat

October 27, 2025 | 12:13
(0) user say
Australia has voiced strong support for international cooperation in combating cybercrime, highlighting Vietnam’s growing role in shaping global cybersecurity governance.
Australia backs global unity against rising cybercrime threat
Matt Thistlethwaite, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade

At the plenary session of the Hanoi Convention on Countering Cybercrime on October 25, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Matt Thistlethwaite, said the signing of the convention marks a pivotal moment for Vietnam and the global community to unite against the escalating threat of cybercrime. He noted that while digital technologies have enhanced connectivity and convenience, they have also created new avenues for complex and transnational criminal activity.

“These crimes impose enormous economic costs on individuals, businesses, and governments,” he said.

Between 2024 and 2025, Australia’s Signals Directorate received a cybercrime report every six minutes, with total losses exceeding $12.5 billion, a figure representing only a small fraction of the global cost of cybercrime.

Beyond financial damage, Thistlethwaite warned that cybercrime poses persistent and profound social harm, undermining public trust and security worldwide.

He cited examples such as sextortion, human trafficking linked to online scams, and attacks on critical infrastructure and government systems. “Cybercriminals operate across borders, one group may be based in one country, use forced labour in another, and target victims in a third,” he noted, stressing that no single nation can confront the challenge alone.

Thistlethwaite highlighted that domestic legislation alone is insufficient to combat cross-border cyber threats. “Global cooperation is essential,” he said, adding that Australia was proud to sign the UN Convention against Cybercrime, the first UN-endorsed international instrument addressing cybercrime and electronic evidence.

He said the convention represents the success of multilateralism and the UN’s central role in solving transnational issues. It will harmonise cybercrime legislation, strengthen investigative cooperation, and close loopholes exploited by organised crime groups. Importantly, the convention embeds a human rights-based approach to ensure that cybersecurity measures do not undermine the very freedoms they aim to protect.

Australia has been particularly active in shaping the convention’s provisions to prevent technology-facilitated abuse, especially crimes against children, which cause devastating harm to vulnerable communities.

The assistant minister also reaffirmed Australia’s long-term commitment to building cyber capacity across the Indo-Pacific region. Through its flagship 'Southeast Asia and Pacific Cyber Programme', the country will allocate $83.5 million over four years (2024-2028) to strengthen regional cooperation, harmonise cyber frameworks, and equip national cyber response teams with tools to confront emerging threats.

“The Hanoi Convention represents a landmark step forward,” Thistlethwaite concluded. “By working together, we can build a safer, more secure, and more resilient digital future for all.”

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions
Vietnam-Australia alliance drives biosecurity innovation in pig farming Vietnam-Australia alliance drives biosecurity innovation in pig farming
Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam
Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats Hanoi convention to tackle cyber-threats

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hanoi Convention australia cybersecurity

Related Contents

72 nations sign landmark Hanoi cybercrime convention

72 nations sign landmark Hanoi cybercrime convention

UN Secretary-General commends Vietnam’s global leadership

UN Secretary-General commends Vietnam’s global leadership

Hanoi hosts high-level talks on global cybercrime cooperation

Hanoi hosts high-level talks on global cybercrime cooperation

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australian edtech firms explore partnership opportunities in Vietnam

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Australia contributing to Vietnam’s digital ambitions

Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons

Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Thang Long and EHA Industrial to drive sustainable development

Thang Long and EHA Industrial to drive sustainable development

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Banks racing into year-end profit boom

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Vietnam’s FDI outlook amid worldwide shifts

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

Industrial real estate M&As active amid expansion wave

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

SmallRig MINA Mobile Film Festival 2025 Screens 57 Films in Melbourne Can Phones Rival Cinema Cameras

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020