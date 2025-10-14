Corporate

Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons

October 14, 2025 | 11:38
(0) user say
Vietnam is receiving international emergency assistance from Australia and Japan in response to typhoons Bualoi and Matmo and their aftermath.
Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons

Australia is providing up to $3 million in humanitarian assistance to Vietnam.

The consecutive typhoons have led to widespread destruction and flooding across northern and central Vietnam. Tragically, at least 69 people have been reported dead.

Australia's support will include emergency relief supplies such as kitchen kits, hygiene kits, and shelter tool kits. Australia will also mobilise the Australian Humanitarian Partnership to enable Australian non-government organisations to deliver lifesaving assistance. This funding will also provide support through United Nations agencies.

Penny Wong, the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, said, "We know the path to recovery will take some time and as longstanding friends and partners, Australia stands with Vietnam in its time of need. Australia will continue to work with Vietnam on immediate relief efforts and building disaster resilience."

Anne Aly, the Australian Minister for International Development, said, "Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the recent destructive typhoons. Australia and Vietnam are partnering together to ensure families and the most vulnerable, including women, children, and people with disabilities, receive lifesaving assistance."

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has decided to provide emergency relief goods (blankets, jerry cans, and others) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The emergency assistance aims to support the people impacted by the typhoons in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Vietnam.

Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief Vingroup pledges $19 million for Typhoon Bualoi relief

Vingroup has pledged VND500 billion ($18.96 million) to aid communities devastated by Typhoon Bualoi, marking a swift corporate response to the disaster. The support aims to help residents quickly recover and stabilize their lives.
Non-life warranties face mounting pressure after typhoon hits motor sector Non-life warranties face mounting pressure after typhoon hits motor sector

Typhoon Bualoi has triggered a wave of motor insurance claims in Vietnam, with hundreds of vehicles damaged by floods and debris, pushing compensation costs and insurance pressure to new highs.
Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation Insurance sector initiates rapid response after Typhoon Bualoi devastation

Insurance firms are urgently assessing damage and disbursing payouts after Typhoon Bualoi left a trail of destruction, triggering thousands of claims for life, health, motor, and property insurance.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Typhoon Bualoi devastation Typhoon Matmo floods australia Vietnam Emergency Support

