Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh appoints new sales and marketing director

The resort announced in early October the appointment of Prabhakar Shivshankar Singh (Parker) as its new director of Sales and Marketing, effective from September. With over 20 years of experience in hospitality management across international markets, Singh is expected to drive the resort’s growth by strengthening its market position and capturing new opportunities–particularly in India’s fast-expanding destination wedding segment.

Speaking with VIR about his new role, Parker expressed both enthusiasm and ambition for the journey ahead, reaffirming his commitment to elevating the resort’s profile and enhancing guest experiences.

“It is a great honour to join the Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh family, a truly beautiful and promising destination. I believe that combining international experience with Mövenpick’s signature spirit of Swiss hospitality will allow us to deliver memorable guest experiences and reinforce the resort’s standing in both domestic and international markets,” said Parker.

In his new capacity, Parker has quickly set out initiatives to enhance the resort’s visibility and competitiveness within Asia’s premium resort segment. One of his first strategic moves was to strengthen ties with India’s luxury wedding industry, a market celebrated for its grand celebrations, discerning clientele, and demand for world-class service.

Photo: Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

As part of this effort, from October 6-9, Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh welcomed a delegation of 42 leading Indian wedding planners representing 20 major event companies on a familiarisation trip designed to showcase Cam Ranh as an emerging destination for high-end weddings in Vietnam.

The delegation was greeted with a traditional Vietnamese lion dance and a warm reception hosted by the resort’s leadership team alongside representatives from the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism. During the visit, participants toured the resort's extensive facilities, including ocean-view villas, multi-tier swimming pools with slides, and expansive outdoor venues, all ideally suited for large-scale celebrations set against the scenic backdrop of Bai Dai Beach.

To create an authentic and culturally resonant experience, the resort also curated a dedicated Indian-themed dining experience prepared by its in-house Indian chef. The thoughtful gesture earned high praise from the visiting planners, who commended Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh’s in-depth understanding of Indian culinary traditions and wedding culture, key attributes for any destination aspiring to draw in international wedding clientele.

Parker holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad (2000-2002). Over the past 20 years, he has held senior management positions at several renowned hotel brands, including Furama Resort Danang, The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, and Accor Group, where he served at both Novotel Danang Premier Han River and Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences. His international career has equipped him with broad insights into market dynamics, customer engagement, and brand development across diverse cultural contexts.

With a focus on innovation and strategic market development, Parker aims to further strengthen Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh’s position among Vietnam’s leading premium beach destinations, emphasising service excellence, operational efficiency, and alignment with evolving international guest expectations.

Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh. Photo: Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts

Nestled along the pristine Bai Dai Beach, just 10 minutes from Cam Ranh International Airport, Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh offers a world-class retreat for families, couples, and groups. The resort features over 500 ocean-facing rooms and villas, an extensive culinary portfolio, and a wide range of leisure and wellness facilities meeting international standards.

Guided by Movenpick’s Swiss hospitality philosophy, grounded in attention to detail, balance, and warmth, the resort has established itself as a preferred destination in Central Vietnam for both leisure and business travellers seeking comfort, cultural authenticity, and exceptional service.

