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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NAMAA launches Future Foods and Picnic ventures in Middle East

October 05, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
Technology company NAMAA launched two commercial ventures, Future Foods and Picnic, to supply food delivery logistics and operational support for regional Middle Eastern restaurants.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 October 2026 – NAMAA has announced the launch of Future Foods and Picnic, two new ventures that support restaurants, businesses and consumers across the Middle East. Together, they strengthen NAMAA's portfolio of digital food solutions, helping restaurant operators grow their delivery business while making workplace dining simpler.

Future Foods Opens New Revenue Opportunities for Restaurant Operators

Born out of the Kitchens business, Future Foods was created to help restaurant operators generate additional revenue through virtual delivery brands. Today, it is the largest virtual brand company in the restaurant space, with more than 1,500 live locations.

The Future Foods model allows restaurants to launch established delivery brands from their existing kitchens without investing in another location or major infrastructure. With their existing kitchens, operators can optimise food costs, reach more customers and increase delivery sales.

Future Foods also provides support with storefront setup, delivery platform integration, marketing and operations, allowing restaurant teams to focus on preparing great food while strengthening their delivery business.

Restaurant partners can choose from a portfolio of nationally recognised brands across a range of cuisines, including Pasta Glory, Brooklyn Calzones, Sunny & Fine's, Poke Picnic and Brekkie Bagels, fulfilling customer demand in the market.

Picnic Brings a Simpler Workplace Dining Experience

Alongside Future Foods, NAMAA has introduced Picnic, a workplace dining platform built around the idea of "food at work, simplified." By combining CloudKitchens with local brick-and-mortar restaurants, Picnic gives employees a wide variety of lunch options through a digital food court experience.

Orders are delivered to a designated Picnic shelf on each office floor within a 20 to 30-minute delivery window, making lunchtime easier while reducing the need to manage individual food deliveries.

Picnic also offers a more cost-effective approach to workplace dining. With no delivery fees, tips, administrative charges, nor minimum order requirements, both employers and employees benefit from greater convenience at no extra cost.

The platform offers flexible corporate solutions, including subsidised lunch programmes, non-subsidised daily deliveries, group ordering and fee-free catering for larger corporate events, allowing businesses to tailor to their employees' needs.

Together, Future Foods and Picnic reflect NAMAA's commitment to supporting restaurant growth while making workplace dining easier. As food delivery continues to evolve across the Middle East, both platforms give restaurants, businesses and consumers more flexibility and choice.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By NAMAA

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NAMAA Future Foods Picnic

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