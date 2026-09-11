Kapsch TrafficCom upgrades traffic management across 18,500 km New Zealand roads

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - EQS Newswire - 10 September 2026 - Kapsch TrafficCom has successfully completed a major upgrade of its traffic management system for the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), further strengthening traffic operations across the country.

Auckland Light Path Bicycle Lane Highway Traffic New Zealand (KTC7784)

The Dynac V17 system went live at the Auckland Traffic Operations Centre on June 10, 2026, marking a key milestone in a long-standing partnership.," said Daniel Vazquez, EVP APAC at Kapsch TrafficCom. "."The system forms the backbone of traffic management across New Zealand, supporting operations on a nationwide level. It integrates a broad range of infrastructure including 18,500 km of roads and highways, seven tunnels, and Auckland Harbour Bridge with a moveable barrier machine, and connects 150,000 field devices such as cameras, variable message signs, traffic sensors, and other roadside equipment. In addition, dozens of subsystems are integrated into a single platform.," said Lucretia McDonald, Sr. Project Manager from NZTA. "."This comprehensive setup provides NZTA operators with a real-time overview of the entire network and enables them to respond quickly to changing conditions, including congestion, incidents, and other disruptions. The result is improved situational awareness and stable, reliable traffic operations across the country.A key innovation of the new version is the ability to perform online imports, allowing updates to be implemented without taking the entire system offline. This enables more frequent and efficient updates, supporting continuous system improvement and minimizing operational disruption.The deployment is part of a broader rollout across multiple Traffic Operations Centres in New Zealand, with Traffic Operations Centres in Wellington and for Lyttleton Tunnel near Christchurch scheduled to follow. Once the upgrades are completed across all centres, the system will enable coordinated operations between centres and provide additional redundancy across the national network.The on-going cooperation builds on a long-term partnership between Kapsch TrafficCom and NZTA. As part of the current agreement, Kapsch TrafficCom is responsible for maintaining and securing the system, while NZTA manages day-to-day operations through its own traffic operators.https://www.linkedin.com/company/kapsch-trafficcom-ag/

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