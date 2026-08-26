Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New Zealand boosts education engagement with Vietnam

August 26, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
Education New Zealand (ENZ) brought together more than 50 New Zealand education providers and nearly 200 Vietnamese education partners at its 2026 Agent & Counsellor Seminar in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to strengthen cooperation and expand student recruitment between the two countries.

ENZ just held the New Zealand Agent & Counsellor Seminar 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City on August 24, and Hanoi on August 26, bringing together more than 50 New Zealand education providers and nearly 200 representatives from partner organisations across the two cities.

The event, one of the largest New Zealand education gatherings in Vietnam this year, provided a platform for education providers, agents, school counsellors and university admissions officers to discuss student recruitment, transnational education and articulation programmes.

The seminar also marked the first official visit to Vietnam by David Downs, chief executive of ENZ. He was accompanied by Scott James, New Zealand consul-general and trade commissioner, highlighting the importance placed on education cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamese student enrolments in New Zealand increased 14 per cent in 2025, exceeding the 11 per cent growth in overall international student enrolments, according to ENZ.

Universities accounted for 61 per cent of Vietnamese enrolments, reaching their highest level in a decade. Bachelor’s programmes represented 47 per cent of enrolments, followed by Master’s programmes at 24 per cent and doctoral programmes at 7 per cent.

Demand was concentrated in business and management, languages and literature, information systems, and economics and econometrics.

New Zealand boosts education engagement with Vietnam

New Zealand education providers connected directly with Vietnamese education counsellors to expand education cooperation and student recruitment. Photo: ENZ

Secondary schools represented the second-largest education subsector, reflecting an increasing tendency among Vietnamese students to begin their overseas education earlier and complete their secondary qualifications in New Zealand.

Other education segments also recorded significant growth. Enrolments at private training establishments increased 34 per cent, while English language schools and institutes of technology and polytechnics grew 25 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Growth was also recorded across New Zealand’s regions, with six of 10 regions reporting increases. Otago led with growth of 39 per cent, followed by Waikato at 26 per cent and Auckland at 21 per cent.

Downs told VIR that Vietnam remains one of ENZ’s priority growth markets and is one of only two countries where the agency focuses on all education subsectors.

He also linked the growing education relationship to the broader bilateral relationship, following the recent state visit to New Zealand by General Secretary and President To Lam, the first such visit in nearly two decades.

“For ENZ, growth is not simply about increasing numbers. It is about welcoming students who understand the value of a New Zealand education, who thrive while they are here, and who return home as lifelong ambassadors for New Zealand,” Downs said.

New Zealand’s eight universities are ranked among the world’s top 450 in the QS World University Rankings 2027, while the country also continues to perform strongly in measures covering peace, sustainability, employment outcomes and work-life balance.

New Zealand boosts education engagement with Vietnam

David Downs, chief executive of ENZ, highlighted Vietnam as a priority growth market, with education continuing to serve as an important pillar of New Zealand-Vietnam relations. Photo: ENZ

The seminar also saw ENZ announce a series of new partnerships aimed at expanding New Zealand’s education presence in Vietnam.

ENZ will collaborate with international education organisation Grok to connect with Vietnamese learners and school career counsellors, boost transnational education and develop a community of international country representatives. Grok will also provide market intelligence to help New Zealand institutions better understand student trends and strengthen recruitment strategies.

A partnership with Pearson PTE will seek to expand access to New Zealand government-backed scholarships for Vietnamese students while strengthening English-language capabilities among scholarship candidates.

ENZ also announced partnerships with three master agents - Adventus.io, Bright Can-Achieve, and Global Education Alliance - to broaden engagement with education agents nationwide and improve the information and guidance available to students and their families.

Ben Burrowes, regional director for North Asia and Southeast Asia at ENZ, said the partnerships would expand study opportunities while supporting a more connected international education network.

“These new collaborations and partnerships not only expand study opportunities for Vietnamese students, but also reflect our vision for a connected and sustainable global learning community. With the support of our partners, New Zealand will continue to strengthen its position as a leading destination for world-class education, inspiring young people in Vietnam to pursue knowledge, nurture their ambitions and prepare to shape their future,” he said.

Looking ahead, ENZ plans to continue promoting New Zealand government-backed scholarships across different levels of study and introduce initiatives to strengthen engagement with Vietnamese learners.

These include an Alumni Talk webinar series in September featuring Vietnamese alumni who studied and worked in New Zealand, followed by a Master Class Series in November featuring online taster classes delivered by New Zealand tertiary lecturers.

ENZ also plans to encourage more frequent visits by New Zealand education providers to Vietnam as it seeks to deepen relationships with local partners and expand education cooperation between the two markets.

Growing opportunities for Vietnamese students in New Zealand Growing opportunities for Vietnamese students in New Zealand

The Education New Zealand (ENZ), in collaboration with the New Zealand Embassy and Consulate General, hosted the 2024 New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi on October 20.
Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

The 2025 New Zealand Education Fair drew strong interest from Vietnamese students and parents eager to explore study opportunities abroad.
New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam

A delegation of New Zealand Institutes of Technology & Polytechnics and Private Training Establishments made its first official visit to Vietnam from March 29 to April 5.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Education cooperation Vietnam New Zealand education partnerships Student recruitment New Zealand International student enrolments Education New Zealand

Related Contents

New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam

New Zealand institutes strengthen educational exchange and cooperation with Vietnam

Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

Growing opportunities for Vietnamese students in New Zealand

Growing opportunities for Vietnamese students in New Zealand

Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese parents and students joined New Zealand Education Fair 2022

Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese parents and students joined New Zealand Education Fair 2022

New Zealand provides scholarships for Vietnamese teachers

New Zealand provides scholarships for Vietnamese teachers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

NIC and Canva to advance digital skills in education

NIC and Canva to advance digital skills in education

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

South Korea's Advanced Water Technology signs MoU with Phu Tho

BTC Digital inks data MoU with NTC and SGP

BTC Digital inks data MoU with NTC and SGP

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Resolution 21 to reshape Vietnam’s real estate market

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Uneven profit growth highlights diverging fortunes across insurers

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Bangshi to develop fabric manufacturing plant in Khanh Hoa

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020