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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GameChange Energy completes commissioning at 23MWp New Zealand site

August 26, 2026 | 11:02
(0) user say
Infrastructure supplier GameChange Energy commissioned its solar tracking system at Bright Fern Energy's 23MWp Dannevirke Solar Farm in New Zealand on 25 August 2026.

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global provider of renewable energy infrastructure solutions, today announced the successful tracker commissioning of Bright Fern Energy's 23 MWp Dannevirke Solar Farm in New Zealand. The project marks GameChange Energy's first completed project in the New Zealand market and a significant milestone in the company's growing presence across Oceania.

Located in New Zealand's Manawatu-Whanganui region, the Dannevirke Solar Farm was developed for long-term performance, taking into account the region's seismic conditions as well as local site considerations including undulated terrain, high wind exposure, and complex logistics. The project features GameChange Energy's Genius Tracker™ 1P 4 String system, with site-specific design approaches including TopoSmart™ helping adapt the system to the terrain and use of pre-assembled components to streamline installation.

"Dannevirke was an important milestone for us, as it represented the first project to be delivered from Bright Fern Energy's significant development pipeline in New Zealand," said Cassidy Prent, Chief Executive, Bright Fern Energy. "GameChange Energy worked closely with our team throughout the project and brought strong engineering support, responsiveness, and practical solutions during both the design and construction phases. The successful commissioning of the project gives us confidence as we continue advancing our development pipeline."

The project also highlights the growing focus on resilient solar infrastructure across the region, particularly as developers increasingly evaluate long-term reliability, constructability, and performance under real site conditions.

"The successful commissioning of Dannevirke is a major milestone for GameChange Energy in New Zealand and across Oceania. This project involved complex site and environmental considerations, from seismic requirements and terrain variability to weather-related construction challenges. Working closely with Bright Fern Energy, we were able to deliver a solution that met the project's technical and execution requirements while staying on schedule. As utility-scale solar continues to grow in New Zealand, projects like Dannevirke highlight the importance of engineering-led system design and long-term operational reliability," said Vaibhav Joshi, Managing Director – Oceania and Southeast Asia, GameChange Energy.

The Dannevirke Solar Farm represents the first of Bright Fern Energy's fully consented utility-scale solar projects planned for construction in New Zealand and reflects growing momentum for large-scale renewable energy development across the country.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit: www.gamechangeenergy.com

By PR Newswire

GameChange Energy

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TagTag:
GameChange Energy New Zealand 23 MWp Dannevirke Solar Farm

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